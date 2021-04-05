Adam Eimer debuted a new mobile screen printing machine during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk, last week.
Eimer, who owns Uncommon Threads, was stationed at Vault Meats and Cheeses along with local artist Jamie Darcy.
“What we are attempting to do here is bring it out to the public with an element of like ‘you can see me screen printing’ from the designs to the T-shirts we select,” Eimer said. “We are just trying to make it into a more mobile operation.”
Eimer shared that they have been doing this for the past 12 years by going out to car shows first, but they have not done that the last 9 or 10 years.
After noticing a lot of people in the printing industry building their business model around live screen printing for corporate clients and younger generations, Eimer worked on the mobile printing screen the last two months. The machine is small, compact and can be easily transported.
“I think after said pandemic is over, people are going to go out more,” he said. “We will be able to be out in the community, out in the public — kind of showing people what we do.”
Already being familiar with the printing process, Eimer feels comfortable doing live printing. He just knew for certain that he would not know how live screen printing would go unless he did it again.
To live screen print, they image the designs at Uncommon Threads ahead of time. Then, they select the ink color and type of shirt before plugging in the machine. Eventually, Eimer plans to have generators so they can go anywhere, set up and print T-shirts on site.
Over the next few years, he hopes to create a following on social media so they can post information online about where they will be and what artist they may feature.
“If we can expand those offerings from just T-shirts, we can bring stickers with us or other items people would want,” he said. “For at least a couple of years we will give it a try. … This is kind of what we plan to do — either feature a local artist or do some of our own prints — and just be able to go out to the community and say [like] ‘hey, we will be at the corner of 6th and Commercial this Saturday for some fresh prints. Come out and see what we got and maybe buy a T-shirt.’”
