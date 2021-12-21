The cattle were lowing outside Mary and Joseph’s stable during the First Church of the Nazarene’s living nativity production on Friday and Saturday evenings.
After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the live nativity was back and bigger than ever with more than a dozen structures, more than 50 cast members and a menagerie of animals.
“This is our third time doing it,” said event coordinator Everett Weems. He and his wife, Terry, started the production in 2018, after realizing nowhere else in town was hosting a live nativity.
“We threw the first one together in a couple of weeks, then the second year we added a little more and this year is the biggest by far,” Weems said.
This year the town of Bethlehem grew to include several more shops and townspeople. As visitors drove through the event, they encountered the Bethlehem book shop where volunteers from Gideon International handed out copies of the New Testament; a carpenter’s shop where simple wooden crosses were offered to visitors; a bakery; a smithy where a blacksmith hammered metal for a Centurian’s sword; a fabric shop; a bazaar; a group of shepherds with a flock of sheep; a very vocal cow and more until they reached the stable.
An angel perched atop the stable greeting visitors as Mary and Joseph watched over the baby Jesus. A donkey calmly munched on supper in the adjacent pen while across the lane three kings waited with their camels.
The hustle and bustle was meant to mimic the town during the Roman census, which was taking place at the time. It was this counting of the male populace that meant Joseph had to travel to Bethlehem with his pregnant wife.
“We wanted this to be an immersive experience,” Weems said. “We wanted to take people back to what Bethlehem might have looked and sounded like on that night.”
Preparations began before Thanksgiving and continued through Saturday night as Weems and other volunteers adjusted based on feedback and weather conditions. The weather caused a setback just days before the nativity opened. Wednesday’s severe thunderstorm and high winds knocked over several of the wooden structures.
“When we came to check after the storm, the several structures were down,” Weems said. “But we ended up getting some extra support to help us out. A little girl from the neighborhood came by with her dad and volunteered him to help us, and some of the truck drivers that park in the Walmart lot came over and helped us rebuild. That was pretty neat.”
The living nativity is the result of many people volunteering time and resources. It is the church’s largest event of the year and requires many hands to pull off, from building the structures to playing the parts to providing the cookies and hot chocolate that are offered to visitors.
“This is our biggest event of the year and the whole church pitches in,” Weems said. “This is our way, as a congregation, to give back to the community. We get to share what Christmas is all about.”
Weems noted that Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia loaned several costumes and some of the building materials are retired power poles provided by Evergy.
All that hard work paid off – the official visitor count for this year is “right at 1,600 people and five dogs,” Weems said. “We figured if people took the time to put their dogs on the attendance slip, then we should count them. It was an exceptional turnout.”
The event also garnered hundreds of non-perishable food items and donations of more than $1,900 for the Salvation Army food pantry.
Plans are already underway for next year. “Folks should save the dates — we’ll be doing this again Dec. 16 and 17, 2022,” Weems said. “I’m already thinking about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.