Veterans of the Vietnam War enjoyed a warm welcome home at the American Legion Tuesday evening to honor their service to the country on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day, recognized on March 29, was created after U.S. Senators Pat Toomey, R-Pa. and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., introduced legislation proposing National Vietnam War Veterans Day in 2017. The date is significant; March 29, 1973 was the day the final U.S. troops withdrew — ending a conflict that spanned nearly two decades, involved five U.S. presidents and killed 58,000 American soldiers.
But returning veterans did not always receive respectful welcomes upon their arrival home.
“I can’t say nobody ever harassed me or anything like that,” said Gary Murphy. “You just had to ignore it.”
Murphy, who served in the army, was visibly shaken by the memory.
“It’s still — you walked through the airport and nobody even said anything,” he said. “Your friends and family were the only ones who greeted you. Maybe I shouldn’t have expected anything else.”
But, he felt that those who had spent six months — four years in the armed forces, should be recognized for what they gave up.
Emporia American Legion Vice Commander Clay Childs, who organized the local event, agreed. A Desert Storm veteran, Childs only recently learned about National Vietnam War Veterans Day after another Legion member brought it to his attention.
“My goal was to have a welcome home and a party kind of event like you would get when you came home,” he said. “This is a way to express our appreciation, maybe heal some wounds that were from many years ago.”
Childs said it was Vietnam veterans that made him and Desert Storm vets feel appreciated upon coming home.
“When I came back, a number of Vietnam veterans were there, making sure I got the welcome home that they did not get,” he said. “This is a little bit of a payback for me, from my perspective. I’m trying to pay back the hospitality. They were so dedicated and they didn’t get a nice welcome home. But they made sure the next generation did.”
For Frank Lowery, the experience coming home had lasting effects.
“Probably for 25-30 years, I didn’t tell people I was a Vietnam veteran,” he said.
Lowery said the assumption that everyone overseas was responsible for atrocities like the My Lai massacre was damaging. A combat engineer, his unit spent downtime helping villages with installing water purifiers and other improvements.
“We were helping so they weren’t drinking water from the same spot the [animals] were,” he said. “We actually saw them getting healthier.”
Lowery learned to be proud of his time in the military after a 1995 event where he and other Vietnam veterans were invited to be recognized for their service. He helped found a local group for Vietnam veterans and has been recognized for his work on the Emporia All Veterans Memorial.
“That’s the point, there was so much more to [Vietnam],” he said. “We have no context for what others had been through.”
Dennis Paul recalled being told not to tell anyone he’d been to Vietnam after landing in Oakland, Calif. An army veteran, he was warned about the attitudes of some civilians who opposed the war and told not to wear his uniform in public.
“In those days, people had different ideas,” Paul said. “You had the people that thought we were baby killers and all this crap. We shouldn’t be there. ... It was very strong back in those days. They didn’t know what we were doing.”
Paul said he was glad attitudes about veterans had changed since he served and believed it was important for those in the armed services to be treated with respect when they return.
“We just didn’t want those guys to feel like they weren’t appreciated,” he said of post-Vietnam veterans.
Navy veteran Ed Rathke had similar feelings.
“When you welcome people that have come back from overseas, it’s essential that you say you understand,” he said.
Rathke said the Legion’s welcome home was heartwarming. He recalled Vietnam nationals trying to get on his ship as they evacuated the area.
“When I helped with the evacuation, there was just a crowd of people trying to get on our ship,” he said. “I’m grateful people are finally recognizing it.”
Childs said it’s easy to overlook something like National Vietnam War Veterans Day, but it’s important that we stop and recognize its importance.
“It’s easy for that day of significance get lost, but this is a really important one that we need to observe,” Childs added. “I hope this grows every year. It’s very rewarding for us to have our fellow veterans come out and be able to get them at the small thank you for their service to this country.”
The American Legion regularly has scheduled events. For information on upcoming events, visit emporialegion.org or on Facebook at American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5.
