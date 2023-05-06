Amid even more announcements on the restructuring efforts at Emporia State University, questions from readers and concerned citizens have arisen about the future of the 160-year-old institution.
The Gazette sat down with Provost Brent Thomas, Professors Amy Sage Webb-Baza and James Ehlers and Community Relations Director Gwen Larson this week to dive deeper into what students, faculty and staff can expect as they prepare to return in the fall.
Who was involved in the restructuring process?
On April 26, ESU announced its next step in the restructuring process — the creation of a new institute and new schools. In its statement, ESU said the new structure was created with “input from students, faculty and staff,” an issue that many have raised in the past, after concerns that not enough faculty and students were involved in the decision to implement the Workforce Management Framework, which eventually led to the termination of 33 professors.
This time, Thomas said, everyone received ample opportunities to weigh in.
“Literally everyone in Academic Affairs at some level was involved in [the restructuring],” Thomas said. “We began back in January, this was announced that we were going to look at reorganizing throughout academic affairs, and somewhere around that time, I brought in [Ehlers and Webb-Baza] as assistant deans and charged them with leading a process to get feedback from not just the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, but ultimately the entirety of Academic Affairs.”
Thomas said the process began by asking each dean to look at possible models before distributing those models to faculty, staff and students for feedback through town halls, phone calls, emails, Associated Student Government outreach and more. Then, the university leadership sifted through the feedback, aggregated it throughout the campus and finalized the models.
“Obviously now going forward, we’ve got fewer programs in some areas, we’ve got fewer faculty, in some areas,” Thomas said. “The university has fewer students than it had a decade ago in some areas and more students in others, so we wanted to really examine it. It was time to look at how we are organized and structured.”
How different do
the programs look?
With the restructuring came a new way of dividing programs, including the creation of new schools, shifting of which programs were under the same umbrella and the creation of a new institute. Under the new restructuring, the current structure of ESU includes:
Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies: Includes Interdisciplinary Studies and Ethnic, Gender & Identity Studies.
F School of Applied Health Sciences: Includes Psychology, Counseling, Nursing, HPER.
F School of Business & Technology: Includes Accounting and Technology, Business Administration, Economics and MS Informatics.
F School of Humanities & Social Sciences: Includes English, Modern Languages, Communication, Social Sciences, Sociology & Criminology and Intensive English Program.
F School of Library and Information Management & Library and Archives: Adds Instructional Design & Technology to the restructure from fall 2021 that combined SLIM and University Libraries and Archives.
F School of Science & Mathematics: Includes Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Earth Science, Chemistry and Forensic Science.
F School of Visual & Performing Arts: Includes Art, Music and Theatre.
F The Teachers College: Includes Elementary Education/Early Childhood/Special Education, School Leadership and Middle/Secondary Education and Field Placement & Licensure.
Programs that were cut as part of the restructuring — such as the journalism minor — will be phased out. Students already enrolled in a degree program will be allowed to complete that program, but no new students will be able to enroll, meaning most “cut” programs will be fully discontinued by May 2026.
What about the terminated professors?
The Office of Administrative Hearings has made rulings in the cases of five terminated ESU professors, stating that ESU’s actions in terminating the professors on Sept. 15 and 16 were “substantially inconsistent with the ESU Framework approved by KBOR, and therefore must be reversed.”
While some believe that the OAH rulings may mean formerly terminated professors will be returning next fall, Larson said that “reinstatement” is not the correct term.
“[The OAH] language says they have reversed [the terminations], but what they’re really saying is that they did not agree with the way we terminated people, so it’s not truly a reinstatement, she explained. “They’ve not yet lost something to go back to, which is what reinstatement would be.
“The fact is that we are continuing to move forward with the plan that we started last September, that we’ve been communicating this whole time,” she added. “... Beyond that, it becomes individual personal information that we can’t share.”
The university has filed four cases with the Lyon County District Court so far challenging the Office of Administrative Hearings rulings, following the OAH rulings that the termination of each professor — including Rob Catlett, Michael Berhens, Amanda Miracle and Dan Colson — be reversed.
Another OAH ruling, ordering the reversal of Professor Lynette Sievert’s termination, was filed Friday by the OAH.
The university’s argument is based in the difference between its decision to terminate faculty, versus the notice it provided to faculty, arguing that the OAH only had jurisdiction to rule on the decision, and instead focused on the notice — therefore rendering its argument outside of its jurisdiction or even a “misapplication of the law.”
“Instead of analyzing, evaluating, calling into question, disagreeing with, or affirming Petitioner’s decision to terminate [a professor,] the final Order’s sole attention is on notice — an element of the administrative process occurred after Petitioner’s decision was made to terminate [a professor,]” ESU stated in its court filings.
ESU asked that the district court reverse or set aside the ruling of the OAH, halt its effectiveness, rule in favor of ESU and reward any other relief it deems appropriate. The decisions in the district court cases could decide what will happen next fall for professors who have made appeals.
In the meantime, Thomas confirmed the university will be hiring new professionals to help bolster the programs it has chosen to focus on and will also be hiring interim professors to help students reach the end of their programs.
“Yes, we are hiring new faculty,” Thomas said, “However, I would sort of look at it like this. We have suspended a number of programs, and those programs are suspended. There is a continuation and completion plan for each of those students that are still in those programs that want to complete it. But we’re not taking new students to the program, and in the cases where we have launched searches, we are looking for folks with a different skill set, a different set of qualifications.”
Eliminating Middle Management
While the university is seeking new talent, go-betweens to deans, faculty and administrators will not be part of the picture. In an email to professors last week, ESU stated it plans to implement “A flattened structure that eliminates middle management to improve communication between the Office of the Provost and the academic units to allow for faster decision-making and organizational efficiency.”
According to Webb-Baza, an example of that streamlining is the lack of department chairs.
“What a ‘department’ meant has always differed across campus, but the understanding that people have of their most immediate leader is the department chair,” Webb-Baza said. “And now that we don’t have departments, there’s a lot of concern that you can put all these people together who used to have what they saw as an immediate level of advocacy — and remember that differed significantly in terms of how many areas each department chair had to represent; some of them had to represent a lot of areas, sometimes the change is more strange in some areas than others, and I think that’s important — but in eliminating department chairs, that doesn’t necessarily eliminate what we’re calling middle management. What we’re trying to do is to have collaborative management. … As the leadership constellation starts to take form in these areas, it’s gonna come out of all of us. We are the middle management. We are no longer going to be relying on a futile pyramidal structure that says, ‘You have one figurehead, you carry all of your concerns forward.’”
Under the new model, all schools are led by a dean. The selection of interim deans was completed by Thomas — selections he said he made with 100% confidence that the deans will be able to lead the university through the transition year as individual schools figure out what they want out of their deans.
“I have appointed interim deans because we needed to move quickly,” Thomas said. “For the permanent position, we will use the same sorts of things that we have historically used for permanent positions.”
Interim deans are allowed the apply for permanent positions, which are traditionally advertised nationally to outside candidates as well. Currently, the deans are as follows:
F Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies: Assistant Dean for the Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies and Senior Diversity Officer Nyk Robertson.
F School of Applied Health Sciences: Interim Dean Jim Persinger.
F School of Humanities & Social Sciences: Interim Dean Amy Sage Webb-Baza.
F School of Science & Mathematics: Interim Dean Tim Burnett.
F School of Visual & Performing Arts: Interim Dean James Ehlers.
F The Teachers College: Interim Dean Sara Schwerdtfeger.
F School of Business & Technology: Dean Ed Bashaw.
F School of Library and Information Management & Library and Archives: Dean Wooseob Jeong.
With the streamlining of the schools under the reorganization, the university will also be condensing offices and space that are no longer needed to create new spaces.
“We will have offices and we will have people in them and we will have that figured out, however, it may be that some of these spaces may need to be renovated to really accommodate the new structure,” Thomas said. “Will we have all those spaces renovated by next fall? I’m guessing that’s probably a tall order, but that would be in motion.”
However, despite the consolidation of office spaces, Thomas said the university does not expect a change to the number of students employed for administrative positions in each school.
“ESU employs anywhere between 400-700 students each semester,” Thomas said. “Student positions are designed to be fluid based upon the needs of the academic (and non-academic) units, so our offices may or may not have student employees at any given time. Also, the specific roles of our student employees often change with time, but we do not anticipate changes to the total number of student employment opportunities beyond what we would normally expect to see from one year to the next.”
New Leadership Opportunities
With the shifting of programs into new units and the workload of new interim deans, Thomas said many opportunities for leadership roles will open for current faculty.
“What we have now is kind of high level,” Thomas said. “Here are our new schools, and we’ve named interim leaders for those new schools that didn’t already have one, and we know what programs we have within those different schools. What we’ve not done yet, and this is where we’ve got some heavy lifting still to do, we’ve got to build out the rest of that leadership and administrative support structure within each of those units.”
According to Thomas, the new units are bigger and more diverse than departments used to be, which means the interim deans need help, providing leadership opportunities for faculty to try their hand in leadership and fill in as needed. Ehlers added that deans will also still be involved in the classroom. He and Webb-Baza will be teaching courses next semester, adding to the amount of work that will need to be delegated.
“We’re gonna have to hire assistant deans or program directors or program coordinators or a variety of things to help assist the interim deans so that they can make those units work well and work well for faculty, staff and students,” Thomas said.
Titles and roles may look different for each school and will allow the university to customize to each need.
“If you look at the kind of work that needs to happen in a School of Visual and Performing Arts, or a School of Science and Math or a School of Business and Technology, it’s not the same. The challenges are a little bit different, the stuff that they face day-to-day is a little bit different; in some cases, a lot different,” Thomas said. “As we build out the rest of this administrative support structure, we have an opportunity to add in a little bit of customization to actually match those unique realities that exist in each of these units.”
Changes to Faculty Senate and Associated Student Government
Another necessary change under the new structure comes to university governance, as the shifting scope of schools changes the need for representation.
“It is part of the committee on campus governance responsibilities every spring to reach out and find out how many FTE full-time equivalents are in a unit, and that says how many senators they get [in Faculty Senate],” Webb-Baza explained. “... They always have to update it. Every year, we’re updating that and we have to update what the units are and what their representation is. Sometimes these departments have gotten so small that it was one or the other person who always had to be on the senate and they’ve asked to be merged in, so this is a process that we’ve done before. It’ll look very similar to processes in the past.”
The Faculty Senate will have to pass a bill by a certain percentage to change its constitution and bylaws before those changes can take place. As for Associated Student Government, the changes would look similar.
“There is a concern, I think from everyone, that we are going to have less representation,” Webb-Baza said. “I can’t see that that would be the case because we haven’t changed the total number of faculty or people who were eligible.”
