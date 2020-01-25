EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• Alaska Turner and those involved in WEACT for bringing community theatre back to Emporia.
• Chiefs fans Jimmy Rangel, Kent Schnakenberg and Jesse Shaver for sharing their excitement about their team making the Super Bowl with The Gazette.
• Incoming Chamber of Commerce Board President Kala Maxfield for giving her time to grow business in Emporia.
• Outgoing Chamber Board President Russ Bonitatibus for his leadership during the past year.
• Emporia Public Schools for its commitment to the safety of its students.
• Current Olpe High School Principal Shane Clark and Riverside Public Schools Superintendent Robert Blair for being named the first two candidates named in USD 251 North Lyon County’s search for a new superintendent.
• Sam’s Southern Eatery for making plans to opening a new restaurant in Emporia.
• Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, the Emporia Migrant Education Program, the Las Casitas Association, Flint Hills Learning Center and St. Catherine Catholic Church for teaming up to offer census information sessions for area residents.
• Emporia State University senior women’s basketball player Jessica Wayne for gutting out a knee injury and leading the Lady Hornets to a victory Wednesday over Newman.
• The ESU Diversity Student Programs and the Department of Music for teaming up for a memorable performance in honor of the National Day of Racial healing.
• Everyone who participated in Monday’s celebrations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
• Former ESU and Flint Hills Technical College student Shandelyn Stewart for bringing her popup restaurant, the Food Shaq, to Emporia.
• Wellnitz Tree Care and the Lyon County Extension Office for giving an informative, day-long seminar on proper tree care.
• Those who helped the VFW Post 1980 raise money by showing up at Saturday evening’s dance.
• All of the Emporia High Winter Sports royalty candidates.
• Lisa and Jessica Buchholz for hosting Pints for Panties to support the Rounding up Undies for India mission.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
