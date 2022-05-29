The opening day of summer water fun in Emporia will be incomplete this year.
The main pool at Jones Aquatic Center will open Monday at 1 p.m., as it usually does on Memorial Day.
But a statement Saturday from city spokesperson Christine Johnson said other features “such as the lazy river, slide and the splash pad” are not ready for the season. She blamed “a delay in receiving maintenance supplies.”
Johnson was not sure when the features would be ready to open.
Supply chain issues have been a concern in the swimming pool industry for about a year, after pool construction jumped in 2020.
The Tools Group website called it a “poolmageddon” earlier this month, as chlorine production has not recovered from a 2020 fire in Louisiana and a similar one in New Jersey in January. It's not clear if that is the issue in Emporia.
