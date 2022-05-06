After days of rain comes the sun – but also some flood warnings with blocked roads.
The National Weather Service has put part of Lyon County under a flood warning, although no details have been issued.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced a new online map showing road closures.
In Emporia, it included the area of Road H and South Street and West Sixth Avenue and Road G. Outside the city, as of 7 a.m., Road A was blocked north of US. 50, as well as Road U south of Road 170.
Greenwood County is under a flood warning through 3:45 p.m. Friday. Between three and five inches of rain have fallen south of Hamilton, with Madison receiving 2.53 inches.
“Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall,” the warning from Wichita said.
Emporia Municipal Airport has received 2.05 inches of rain since Wednesday afternoon. But that should end Friday, as fog and mist leave and the sky clears.
Other reports Thursday morning included 1.67 inches in Cottonwood Falls, 1.25 inches southeast of Bushong, 1.15 inches five miles north of Dunlap and 1.05 inches five miles northwest of Reading.
Historically, May is the moistest month for Emporia. Since 2001, the airport has averaged slightly more than five inches of rain in May.
Sunshine should return to the Emporia area by the end of Friday. The weekend should be dry, with temperatures climbing into the 90s Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.