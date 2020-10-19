More than 180 disc golfers turned out for the Dynamic Discs Open Amateur Tournament at Jones Park, Sunday.
Cold and windy conditions made it difficult for players to hit the baskets, but spirits remained high throughout the day.
This was the second event Dynamic Discs put on over the weekend.
