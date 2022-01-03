The Emporia Gazette
Olpe football player Ted Skalsky was selected to play for the East Squad in the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior offensive lineman and linebacker collected 102 tackles and 14.5 tackles for a loss this season as the Eagles capped off a second-straight undefeated season with a second-straight state championship on Nov. 27.
Last season, Olpe tight end Jordan Barnard and head coach Chris Schmidt made Shrine Bowl rosters as well.
The 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played on Saturday, July 23, at Carnie Smith Stadium on the Pittsburg State University campus.
The 2022 head coaches, as selected by votes from the 2021 coaching staff, trainers, managers and camp directors, are Basehor-Linwood’s Rod Stallbaumer for the East and Wichita Collegiate’s Troy Black for the West.
Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the more than 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.
“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, executive director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”
“We are very excited about the West squad,” said West head coach Troy Black. “The coaches feel we have a very athletic, tough and physical football team. We feel it is a great group of young men who are great players, but also great men and they are a group that truly understands the purpose of this game and what they are really playing for.”
“We are extremely excited about this group,” said Rod Stallbaumer, East head coach. “It’s always tough to narrow the roster down to 40, but we feel we have an exceptional group of young men who will be great ambassadors of their schools, communities and programs. We feel we have a well-rounded group of playmakers on offense and some aggressive and athletic guys on defense, who should be fun to coach.”
The assistant coaches for the East team are Clint Rider (6A – Blue Valley Northwest), Jason Feeback (5A – Spring Hill), Rick Pollard (4A – Piper), Neal Philpot (3A – Girard), Derick Hammes (2A – Rossville) and Jeff Schneider (1A – Jefferson County North).
Assistant coaches for the West team are Ene Akpan (6A – Wichita East), Tony Crough (5A – Hays), Steve Warner (4A – Buhler), Jordan Echer (3A – Concordia), Brad Gober (2A – Beloit) and Lance Sawyer (1A – Inman).
The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior football game put on each year in Kansas by the Kansas Shrine, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has contributed more than $3 million to that cause.
The game has been played throughout Kansas each summer since 1974. Host cities have included Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka, Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg, Dodge City and Hutchinson.
As of 2021, the West leads the series with 30 wins, the East has 17 wins and there has been one tie.
Current NFL alumni include Cody Whitehair (Chicago Bears), B.J. Finney (Pittsburg Steelers), Wyatt Hubert (Cincinnati Bengals) and Deante Burton (Dallas Cowboys).
Additional notable alumni include former All-Pro wide receiver Jordy Nelson, former All-Pro NFL defensive back Terrance Newman, NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, former Kansas State and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gary Spani, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion linebacker Mark Simoneau, Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Paul Coffman and many others.
All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, now known as Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.