Kinsey Jones had no idea starting a TikTok account earlier this year would turn her into a celebrity. The owner of Half-Pint Hooves Miniature Cattle, located in Reading, thought sharing videos of her mini cows would be a fun quarantine activity.
Jones started her account, @minicowgirl, on March 23. She posted three videos featuring her miniature cows set to popular songs. Then the next day she posted a video of her bull, Hickory, strutting toward the camera while “Bad to the Bone” plays. That video went viral — to date, it has more than 110,000 views — and Jones started gaining followers.
Currently, she has almost 265,000 TikTok followers, all interested in getting a glimpse into life on a miniature cattle farm.
“I never expected this kind of attention,” Jones said. “I’ve had people say the videos really brightened their day. That they were feeling depressed, then they saw some of my TikToks and it helped them feel better. It’s been an exciting and humbling experience.”
Social media popularity translated to real-life success for HPH, as Jones refers to her operation. On Saturday afternoon, Jones hosted the second annual HPH Open Farm Day, inviting people to tour the farm and meet the mini cows in person. Attendance far surpassed last year’s open day.
“We had more than 200 people come,” she said as the event was winding down. “We had a lot of people from here in Kansas, some from Missouri, we even had a lady drive seven hours from Texas to visit. She follows us on TikTok and decided to drive up and see the cows.”
Three-month-old Lily, a bottle-fed calf, was the star attraction, receiving cuddles from kids and adults alike.
Jones began breeding White Dexter cattle, a “newish” breed that is gaining popularity in the United States, about two years ago. Her cattle are all registered and she offers genetic and bloodline testing to buyers. An experienced cattle rancher — she owns a herd of regular-sized beef cattle — Jones got into the mini cow business to try “something different.”
“I’m from a ranching background and wanted to put a different twist on my own operation,” she said. “I wanted to do something that would stand out and my gosh, it has. More than I ever thought.”
She calls her mini cows “economy size” because, “aside from being adorable, they require less land.”
White Dexters need about a half-acre per head, as opposed to normal cattle that require one or two acres per head. The trade-off, of course, is lower yield, but the quality of milk and meat they produce is highly regarded.
For Jones, the desire to put her own twist on ranching is paying off handsomely. Every saleable calf her herd has produced sold “within hours” of birth. She also keeps some calves to build her own herd.
She also launched a line of mini cow-related merchandise that she sells through a shop on Etsy.com. The canvas prints of her cattle are particularly popular.
“It’s been kind of surreal,” Jones said, reflecting on the past two years. “I wanted to experiment, to do something different as a cattle rancher, and here we are. I couldn’t have predicted this, but I love it.”
Learn more about the Half-Pint Hooves operation on at tiktok.com/@minicowgirl or at FB.com/hphminiaturecattle.
