Registration is open now for Emporia Spanish Speakers Los Puentes Youth Program.
Los Puentes, or “The Bridges,” is a ten-week Spanish language and culture learning program aimed at kindergarten through fifth-grade children.
While students will learn the basics of the Spanish language, Los Puentes works differently to help engage children with the language and the culture of Emporia’s Hispanic community.
“We called it Los Puentes because we knew that we didn’t want it to be what we think of when we think about a traditional language classroom,” ESS director LeLan Dains said. “Most of us probably had a requirement to take a second language, usually in high school and that was a lot of vocabulary memorization and grammar drills, right? That’s what most of us remember.”
“We don’t learn our first language that way and we shouldn’t learn our second language that way. We wanted to try to create was more of a language laboratory,” he said. “A bit of an immersive experience where we would bring in people from the community, community members from right here in Emporia, that represent multiple Latin American countries of origin.”
What ESS strives to achieve is to build a bridge between the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking members of the community, while also educating students on culture. According to Dains, learning these things at a young age can open up many doors in life.
“At the heart of this is connecting our community and that’s why I go back to this point,” he said. “We want our youth to learn about these different cultures and different languages that are represented right here in Emporia, in our community, so they have a greater acceptance and understanding of those cultural differences.
“Not just accepting, but supporting and promoting those cultural differences and recognizing that those differences make our community stronger,” he added.
This year, classes will take place at the Emporia Arts Center under the instruction of retired USD 253 educator Bert Shafer. Presenters from all over Latin America will also visit the classes to teach children about their respective cultures.
“The kids do a lot of art projects. They learn about music and food. They take imaginary trips to foreign countries,” Dain said. “Last year they received passports and they “traveled” to various countries by way of the presenters that were coming in and sharing about their countries of origin.”
Classes lead up to Cinco De Mayo, where students will be able to participate in a graduation ceremony at the annual Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Emporia.
Kindergarten through second-grade students will meet on Thursdays from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. starting March 2. Third through fifth-grade students will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. starting Feb. 28.
Both programs cost $50/child. Each class is capped at 20 students, so Dains encourages families to register sooner rather than later.
Dains also said ESS is planning on offering the classes again in the fall.
Registration for the spring program is now open on the ESS website, emporiaspanishspeakers.com. To stay up to date with Emporia Spanish Speakers, visit its website, check ESS out on social media or sign up for its newsletter.
