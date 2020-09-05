For a moment, there was panic at Emporia High School when the USD 501 school board voted to delay football seasons of Topeka High School Topeka-West and Highland Park Thursday night. With Topeka and Topeka-West sidelined, the decision left the Spartans without their opponents for Weeks 2 and 3, and in a tight bind.
Two hours, and a wrong phone call later, Emporia’s schedule was filled once again.
“It’s really hard to get things rescheduled,” said Emporia athletic director Curtis Simons. “I need to go to Las Vegas because I’m on a roll. I’m serious.”
Following a crisis less than 24 hours before the Spartans’ season opener Friday, Emporia has sorted out its schedule for Weeks 2 and 3. The Spartans will travel north to Atchison on Sept. 11 before playing a Thursday night game against Kapaun Mt. Carmel the following week on Sept. 17. Emporia opens its season Friday night hosting Topeka-Hayden, which is not a part of USD 501.
On Thursday, the USD 501 school board opted to postpone the football season for its three high schools by a vote of 5-2. The decision comes after the board voted last month to delay Week 1 for its three schools last month due to COVID-19. At the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting, the board agreed to reevaluate the football season when it meets next on Sept. 17. The trio of programs, in the meantime, will continue to practice, but are now expected to miss up to four regular season games.
When the news reached Emporia and the Spartans suddenly had a pair of openings on their schedule, head coach Corby Milleson pounced quickly, locking in the meeting with Atchison, previously scheduled to play Highland Park in Week 2.
The arrangement with Kapaun Mt. Carmel was a bit more fortuitous.
Elsewhere in the state Thursday, Bonner Springs athletic director Dough Hitchcock found out that his football team would not be allowed to travel to Kapaun Mt. Carmel for their Week 3 matchup. When Hitchcock picked up the phone to inform Kapaun Mt. Carmel athletic director John Cherne of the news Thursday night, he instead, accidentally, dialed Simons. Sensing an opportunity, Simons told Hitchcock to let Cherne and the administration at Kapaun Mt. Carmel that the Spartans could serve as a replacement. In short time, the contracts were signed and Emporia had a Week 3 opponent on its schedule once again.
“I said, ‘Doug, tell John we’ll go play them,’ Simons said. “Talk about lucking out.”
Before this uncertain 2020 football season could even begin, COVID-19 has already very nearly derailed operations at Emporia and could be a sign of the chaos that lies ahead this fall. But after some frenzy Thursday night, the Spartans schedule is complete once again.
“It went from panic to relief pretty quickly,” Simons said.
(1) comment
These athletic directors have their heads screwed on backwards. Their priorities are all in the wrong place. Perhaps they should all go to Las Vegas as one of them says...........and stay there. In the middle of a pandemic they are focused on checking boxes, not anyone's health or life.
