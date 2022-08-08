It was H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S! Slightly scandalous and full-out funny, the final performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was presented Saturday night, Aug. 6, at the Emporia Arts Center Davis Theatre by WEACT (We Are Emporia Arts Council Theatre).

The musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. The device worked well for WEACT cast, as local references were sprinkled throughout the script.

