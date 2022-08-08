It was H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S! Slightly scandalous and full-out funny, the final performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was presented Saturday night, Aug. 6, at the Emporia Arts Center Davis Theatre by WEACT (We Are Emporia Arts Council Theatre).
The musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. The device worked well for WEACT cast, as local references were sprinkled throughout the script.
Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky adults. The eclectic tweens were deftly and professionally played by Leah Peterson Green as Marcy Park; Katie Hastings as Olive Ostrovsky; Matthew Hastings as William Barfee; Adam Moore as Chip Tolentino; Arabella Turner as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre; and Orion Turner as Leaf Coneybear.
Jesse Duncan was savvy and suave as ex-con comfort counselor Mitch Mahoney. Kelley Lackey turned in a hilarious performance as the lecherous, wise-cracking vice principal Douglas Panch, who is obsessed with Rona Lisa Peretti, the number one Realtor in Putnam County, a former Putnam County Spelling Bee Champion herself, and returning moderator. Tonya Starr deftly displayed her wide range of talents from singing (a soaring soprano) to dancing to a consummate portrayal of Rona Lisa.
The youngsters candidly divulge funny and touching snippets of their home lives while spelling their way toward the championship of a lifetime. Drama erupts whenever a speller is disqualified at the ding of a bell, accompanied by polished musical interludes.
The musical treats the audience as if they were the audience at the fictitious spelling bee, occasionally dropping the “fourth wall”. Characters, notably Leaf Coneybear (played by Orion Turner), single out audience members as their “family” members. Similarly, Chip Tolentino (played by Adam Moore) is distracted by an attractive female audience member, which results in a misspelling.
A Boy Scout and champion of the 24th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Chip is back to defend his title and expects to win the 25th, but puberty hits at an inopportune moment. Moore nearly brought the house down with his discomfiture and riotous rendition of “My Unfortunate Erection/Distraction.”
The tap dance number performed by cast members Kacie Hastings, Daniel Mendoza and Arabella Turner was discharged with verve and style. Kacie Hastings and Matthew Hastings wowed the audience later in the performance with a perfectly executed lift in “Barfee and Olive Pas De Deaux.”
“Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the first musical undertaken by the local community theatre group WEACT (We Are Emporia Arts Center Theatre). We can only hope they’ll add more musicals to upcoming offerings, although “Spelling Bee” will be hard to beat.
WEACT was formed in April 2019 with the ultimate goal of regenerating a passionate community theatre group in the Emporia area. Structured by Emporia Arts Council and a dedicated group of volunteers, WEACT aims to provide people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to participate in theatre activities through community productions and events.
Producer and director Alaska Turner noted that, “This show has been a delight to direct–mostly because of this stellar cast.” She continued, “On the surface, it is all laughs and upbeat music, but quickly the dark reality these kids face is apparent: puberty, neglect, overachieving burnout, and parental expectations. Even the adults have some demons to exorcise.”
Turner praised the talented crew that included Technical Director Madeleine Bock; Musical Director Penny Speedie; Musicians Adrian Ingles and Tara Laudie; Stage Managers Sage Rodriguez and McKinsey West; Choreographer Allie Thomas; Set Construction, Eddie Hosch; Lights and Sound, Laura Baldwin; Costume Design, Lane Hancock; and Publicity and Front of House, Marcy Shirk.
If you didn’t catch “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” you missed the B-O-A-T.
WEACT can be reached at 620-343-6473. For more information, contact the Emporia Arts Council at 815 Commercial St. or visit emporiaksarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.