Downtown Emporia is full of smiling faces today, as work continues on the Faces of Emporia Mural at 907 Commercial St.
Pasted and sealed with wallpaper glue on the south side of the Nick Jacobs American Family Insurance building, 188 photos of smiling Emporians will make up the latest in a series of five new murals as part of the Visit Emporia Community Arts Alliance. The Faces of Emporia mural follows the Hispanic Heritage Mural on El Marmol restaurant, funded and talent scouted by local volunteer organization Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, with help from the Emporia Community Foundation, Kathryn L. & Elvin D. Perkins Fund, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and Visit Emporia.
Funded by the Community Arts Alliance and Visit Emporia, the photo-mural was the brainchild of Emporia First Friday Executive Director Kaila Mock, with the photos taken at the May First Friday Art Walk and Cinco De Mayo festival by local photographer Dave Leiker.
“Dave Leiker and I had talked years ago about doing a series of big portraits around town and pasting them up and we never really got it together but I’ve always kind of kept it in the back of my mind,” Mock said.
So, when the Community Arts Alliance started discussing mural projects, Mock began to get serious. Through research, Mock found and drew inspiration from the Inside Out Project, an international group that helps communities create change by producing large, black-and-white portraits as works of public art.
At the time, Leiker had already spent a decade taking introspective photos of locals as part of his “Faces” series. The mural project came as a natural and spontaneous extension of his art.
“We don’t often think of how intertwined our lives are with each other,” Leiker said. “Think about anything you do in the course of the day, how many people it takes to make that moment happen. … Every aspect of our lives is made possible by our relationships with so many people that we know and mostly don’t know and it’s such a deep interrelationship. I don’t see how we could ever feel lonely when our lives are so intertwined and dependent on each other.”
Mock said the wall depicts a good cross-section of the people who make up our community, with diverse ages, backgrounds and all of the things that make Emporia unique. A&A Signs owners Alex and Andrea Polzin — members of the Community Arts Alliance — are assisting with the installation.
“It was just a prime canvas for a project like this and it’s meant to illustrate and celebrate the diverse population in Emporia, so we can have pride in our community of the individuals, the diversity of the individuals that make up our community, the stories that those images will tell about who we are,” Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains said.
Dains said the mural is a trial run with a different medium of mural displays, as traditional murals are usually painted images. If successful, he hopes to see other similar murals take shape within the community.
