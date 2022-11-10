The USD 253 Board of Education voted to use the proceeds of the Maynard Building sale to offset the cost of a new, energy-efficient roof at the high school during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The district used bonds to pay for energy-saving improvements at Maynard in the past, and now that the building has been sold, will need to use proceeds from the sale on another energy-saving project to stay in compliance with the IRS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.