The USD 253 Board of Education voted to use the proceeds of the Maynard Building sale to offset the cost of a new, energy-efficient roof at the high school during its meeting Wednesday evening.
The district used bonds to pay for energy-saving improvements at Maynard in the past, and now that the building has been sold, will need to use proceeds from the sale on another energy-saving project to stay in compliance with the IRS.
“The debt that’s on the Maynard Building is part of the 2009 tax credits that we used to pay for our energy projects,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations Rob Scheib explained. “... Basically what we are doing is we are taking the lein off of that building and putting it on the roof that we’re going to put on the high school this summer.”
USD 253 sold the former Maynard Building to Simmons Pet Food in August. Simmons has proposed using the building for a 24/7 daycare for employees and community members.
In other business, the board heard a presentation by Amanda Schild about Emporia Middle School’s goals for social-emotional learning, reading and math.
To address SEL goals, EMS has worked on addressing tardiness, high behavior expectations and celebrating success. For reading and math, the school is increasing students’ interaction with text, supporting student comprehension and engaging students in developing vocabulary.
Additionally, Schild said, EMS is working on a parent resource to help with the new math curriculum.
“That was a concern right at the beginning,” she said. “Our students are struggling more with the rigor.”
The parent resource is currently in development but Schild said it would likely be a website with student textbook information and additional resources organized by teacher.
During public comment, Emporia resident Eileen Wright requested counseling for the Emporia High School football team.
“The pain will continue for years if not dealt with now,” Wright said. “In my experience, one out of three females are abused and one out of four males are abused. Many of those targeted will hurt for years. Those who victimize others usually were traumatized themselves. Please intervene in these young men’s lives quickly. Do not bury this crisis, because we want all of these young men to be the best that they were meant to be.”
Board president Leslie Seeley said she was thankful that Wright shared her feelings with the board, but could not comment on the situation further.
The board also heard from the middle school student council. Student council members work as a group and in committees — including fundraising and community service, staff appreciation, positive environment and more — “to make a positive difference at EMS while gaining leadership skills.” The students helped organize and run food drives, walk-a-thons, plan and host dances, spirit weeks and spirit Olympics and more, and have plans for many more events and initiatives in the future.
approved updates and additions to classes offered by Emporia High School.
received a construction update from Eric Woltje, project manager for McCownGordon. Woltje said EHS and Logan are both complete. EMS is 17% complete, Village is 18% complete, Timmerman and Riverside are in pre-construction and William Allen White is scheduled for February of 2023.
received the results of the fiscal year 2022 audit. April Swartz, an auditor from Varney & Associates, said she had no issues or concerns and that there were no budget violations in the audit.
reviewed a three-year budget projection based on projected enrollment.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
