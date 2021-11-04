The sun still will set in the west. Except it will set a lot sooner.
Kansas and most of the U.S. returns to Standard Time this weekend. That means we'll regain the hour of sleep that we lost in March, by moving the Daylight Saving Time.
The biggest adjustment for some people may come at sunset. In Emporia, it will shift from 6:19 p.m. Saturday to 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The Time and Date website shows the next sunset after 6 p.m. won't occur until mid-February.
A bill in the Kansas House this year would have kept the state on Central Daylight Time year-round. That would have meant the end of Mountain Time in four western counties. But the bill never got out of committee.
A separate resolution was proposed urging the U.S. Congress to make Daylight Time the national norm year-round. It received a House committee hearing in February, but went no farther. No Lyon County lawmakers sponsored it.
The exact time to change clocks is 2 a.m. Sunday. But for some people, this week is a time to change other things.
Fire departments long have encouraged people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms when the time changes. The Kansas Highway Patrol even changed its uniform with the start of November.
“Out with the straw, in with the felt... campaign hats,” Trooper Tiffany Bush tweeted Monday. She added that November 1 is the day when troopers switch from short-sleeve to long-sleeve shirts.
