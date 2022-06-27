The Northern Heights High School trap team won a novice division state title in its first year.
The team is affiliated with the school by name only. It gets no funding from the school or the school district. All funds for the team are raised through donations or fundraisers.
Northern Heights won the event with a total of 386 points. Linn High School finished second with 364 points and Fowler High School took third with 341 points.
Senior Coy Horton finished third individually with a score of 84. Northern Heights had five of the top 25 scores. Rees Spade (77) finished tied for 13th. Nathanial Ciero (76) was tied for 15th. Clayton Collier (75) tied for 18th and Nathan Hansen (74) tied for 21st.
“It’s five stations setting an arc and you shoot targets from 16 yards away,” said assistant coach Brandon Hansen. He will be taking over as head coach after next year. “The targets are moving side-to-side, there’s no up and down. Once you yell ‘pull,’ the trapper will release the clay pigeon and then the kids try and break them for a score.”
There are two ways a student can become a member of the trap team. They either have to have a gun safety certification or have completed hunter’s education.
Horton is actually the reason why Northern Heights has a team. He went in front of the USD 251 North Lyon County school board a few years ago and proposed the team himself.
“Our school board was pretty easy to get along with,” Horton said. “They fit us right into their meeting my freshman year and we went over our plan. We were sure to emphasize that no guns were going to be on school grounds at any point in time and that practices wouldn’t be on school grounds. We were going to be completely separate from the school. There wasn’t going to be any funding from them and we just wanted to use their name. We just went up in front of them and presented our idea and they were very willing to just let us use their name.”
Horton went to the school board knowing there were schools in neighboring towns that had successful teams and there would be interest from some of his classmates in forming a team. Funding has come entirely through donations and from people in the community.
“All of our funding this first year has come through donations from community members and it’s really cool to know that the community really backs something like this,” Horton said. “We sent out some letters to people we thought would donate and they helped us in whatever way they could. From there, the word just kind of got out and people contacted us wanting to donate.”
The team had five shoots over the course of the season. Council Grove, which also has a team, has its own range. The district allows Northern Heights to shoot at their facility, where they take a virtual score and input that into the system. That score gets updated throughout the season, and they rank the kids from Varsity, JV, and novice depending on their scores.
In virtual shoots, you get 50 clays. The state shoot is 100.
In order to be considered varsity, you need to shoot between 22-25 targets on average every time you shoot. JV is between 18-21 and anything below 18 is considered novice. Every broken target is a point and all but one kid for Northern Heights were at the novice level this year.
In terms of finding a coach, Horton went to Roger Wells, who coaches the Lyon County 4H team, and he was happy to help get things started.
“We knew the coach that coached the Lyon County 4H team and we thought that would be a pretty good place to start,” Horton said. “He said that he would help us out this year and that was greatly appreciated. He’s also the hunter safety instructor, so he was really big in emphasizing the safety aspect of it and we thought that was exactly what we needed in a first-year coach.”
The team was struggling a bit down the stretch as the state tournament approached. But perhaps a break at the right time helped get things on track.
“It didn’t really occur to me until our very last practice before our state shoot that there was a chance for us (to win state),” Horton said. “We hadn’t been shooting all that well and leading up to it, our coach was trying to critique everything and get us shooting right to help us out. Then we had a week without practice and we came back for one more practice before the state shoot and everybody shot very well that weekend. I think it just boosted everybody’s confidence because everybody shot very well at state.”
Hansen also didn’t see a state championship coming.
“Being state champions at the novice level this year was completely unexpected,” Hansen said. “That was never really the main goal. It was mainly just to go there, compete, and have fun. Inadvertently, becoming state champions at the novice level was just a bonus for the whole year.”
For Horton, who enjoys shooting on his own but has never done it competitively before this year, a top-three finish was never on his radar.
“Going into it, I didn’t think there was any chance I’d be able to place that high,” Horton said. “Leading up to it, I’ve heard of kids that could break 99 out of 100, or 100 out of 100, and I just didn’t think there was any way I’d be able to do that. I was just going to show up and do the best that I could. I guess that day, it was good enough.”
Horton plans on attending Fort Scott Community College in the fall and while his days at Northern Heights are over, he leaves behind a legacy that he hopes will continue to grow.
“It feels really good to start something and be able to leave a legacy,” Horton said. “I never knew what I would be able to do to leave an impression at North Lyon County, and I didn’t think I’d be able to do anything until now.”
Hansen is proud of what the team did in its first year. He’s excited to see how things progress from here.
“I’m really proud of the kids and the effort they put forth,” Hansen said. “We had some good days at the range, some bad weather days at the range, and it just goes to show you put forth the effort and you stick with it and good things can happen.”
