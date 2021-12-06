EHS boys wrestling
Zach DeLoach/Gazette

The Emporia Gazette

RILEY — The Emporia High boys wrestling team took fourth place at the Riley County Falcon Duals on Saturday.

The Spartans went 2-3 on the day, beating Larned 54-27 and Riley County 60-24.

They dropped duals against Andover 56-18, Clay Center 47-29 and Marysville 44-30.

Andover took first place, followed by Clay Center in second and Marysville in third.

Emporia will next wrestle at Eudora on Saturday.

