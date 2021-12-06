The Emporia Gazette
RILEY — The Emporia High boys wrestling team took fourth place at the Riley County Falcon Duals on Saturday.
The Spartans went 2-3 on the day, beating Larned 54-27 and Riley County 60-24.
They dropped duals against Andover 56-18, Clay Center 47-29 and Marysville 44-30.
Andover took first place, followed by Clay Center in second and Marysville in third.
Emporia will next wrestle at Eudora on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.