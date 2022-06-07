Many high school graduates take a trip to celebrate the end of their secondary school careers. Max Abner, of Greenville, South Carolina, rode 350 miles of gravel in the Flint Hills.
Abner, who graduated from high school at 3:40 p.m. Thursday before hopping on a plane to Kansas, finished the XL in 27:12:36. His goal was to finish between 24-28 hours.
“Unbound XL was absolutely sick,” he said.
Abner had never been west of the Mississippi River and had never seen the Flint Hills.
“I’ve heard a lot of brutal stories,” he told The Gazette prior to the race. “I haven’t heard much of like, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to be easy.’”
No, Abner heard that the flint rocks could slash straight through his tires. He heard about the unrelenting heat from the Midwest sun. He heard about the minimal shade on the prairie landscape. And, an exciting development this year, flooding that made some of the roads impassable even on foot.
“It was like, ‘This might be pretty difficult,’” he said.
Abner started riding bikes as a young child and enjoyed BMX raciing until COVID-19 shut down the local circuit in 2020. His parents bought him a cheap, recreational mountain bike and from there, Abner said, things really took off.
“All of our schooling was shutdown so we were all home everyday,” he said. “It gave me the freedom to go ride everyday. I mean, I was doing seven or eight hours a day and just having fun with it.”
Soon, Abner got a road bike.
“It really turned into, ‘How big a race can I do?’” he said. His rides got progressively longer. “There’s not many places you can’t go on a bike. If you want to go somewhere, you can just do it. You’re not restricted very much when you’re on a ride. ... That freedom encouraged me to go farther and farther.”
Though he hadn’t ridden in the Flint Hills, Abner had heard of Unbound Gravel. It’s somewhat of a legend in the gravel community, after all. When he was looking over his riding schedule for the year, Abner said he noticed he didn’t have anything in June.
“I had this big idea of maybe I could do the 200,” he said. “And when I was signing up, I saw the Unbound XL signup and I was like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll try that one.’ I registered and I got in and then it was like, I have to do this. It’s kind of become a reality.”
Abner said he did ride some gravel courses. Gravel riding, he said, was marginally less stressful than road racing — at least for him.
“With road racing, there’s so much pressure put on you to do well and like, if I don’t do my job, it’s like I’m dragging my team down or vice versa,” he said. “Sometimes mixing gravel in here and there helps a lot.”
Friday afternoon, Abner said the race took off fast. Too fast, really. He had to adjust his pace so he didn’t burn out early on in the event. But soon, the heat was wearing him out.
“I stayed with the front of the group ‘til mile 40, when I had to say goodbye,” he said. “[My] body started to hate the heat and shut down.”
Abner said he almost quit the race at the 60-mile gas station stop, struggling with the sun exposure that “never let up.”
“I called my coach and basically asked him how disappointed he’d be if I quit,” he said. But, Abner was soon back on the road after some encouraging words from friends. He met other riders on the course who helped push him through with conversation.
“We rode into one of the prettiest sunsets I have ever seen,” he said, noting that he had gotten knocked off his bike when he ran into a skunk somewhere on the course Friday night. Other than that, the night segment was “much easier than other events.”
Saturday, Abner stopped and ate for the first time — at mile 235.
“Up until this point i had only take in liquid calories as my stomach was acting up,” he said. “I continued forward and honestly, just had a blast.”
When he rolled across the finish at 6:12 p.m. Saturday evening, Abner had clocked in a little more than 27 hours on his bike.
“I could not be more happy with this and cannot wait for next [year],” he said.
And Abner is definitely coming back for 2023, if he gets in.
“The entire ride I was debating on what bike to bring what type of setup to run,” Abner said. “I will 100% be back next year if I get in.”
