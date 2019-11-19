The Parents as Teachers National Center awarded the Blue Ribbon designation to programs in four area school districts last week.
The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center — through which Emporia Public Schools USD 253, North Lyon County USD 251, Southern Lyon County USD 252 and Chase County USD 284 take part in the Parents as Teachers program through the Greenbush consortium — was one of 19 Kansas programs to receive the designation.
Parent Educator Denise Dorcey said the consortium was evaluated over 18 months and met or exceeded 93 of 100 standards set by the national organization. That means the local programs are part of “affiliate models” in fidelity and quality, and will retain the designation for five years.
“We’re going above and beyond what they are looking for and asking for, so I’m proud to be a part of that,” she said. “It’s an honor to receive this.”
Founded in 1984, Parents as Teachers is a program that provides free services to families from prenatal through age 6, regardless of income level. Dorcey, who has been a Parent Educator for five years, said her role is to connect families with resources.
“The primary mission is to help parents build a toolbox to help their children during their critical years of development, and getting them ready for school,” she said. “Parents as Teachers is a current research-based program that really focuses on the areas of child development in neuroscience. I also address parents’ concerns and, in addition to that, I do child development screenings.”
Dorcey provides the same screenings as the school districts — the Ages & Stages Questionnaire 3 — that helps identify possible developmental delays or issues such as autism spectrum disorder or ADHD.
“We want to see if those kids have any of those issues and get them the care they need through Tiny-K or some other resource,” Dorcey said. “It’s so important to get them the help they need if they need the extra help before they reach kindergarten. Research has indicated that early intervention is key, and that’s really what Parents as Teachers is all about.”
Dorcey provides reports to each district’s administrators, and helps to make referrals for in-house services such as occupational therapy and speech services. She can also help parents discover why a child is not hitting certain milestones.
“Some of those kiddos’ parents don’t realize that when their kids have an ear infection and they are working it out with their doctor, that could be happening at a crucial time for language development,” she said. “If they are lacking the ability to hear what the people around them — like parents or family members — are saying, it could have a huge impact on their language development.”
Dorcey knows how important early intervention is, and just how beneficial the Parents as Teachers program can be. Parents as Teachers helped connect her with resources for her son, who was later diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome.
“That Parent Educator helped me through that difficult time, and so I learned from that and from getting those early interventions that it can make a difference,” she said. “My child with Asperger’s is in grad school right now. I know that it can have an impact.”
Dorcey said there is currently a waiting list for services in Emporia, but those interested in information can email her at denise.dorcey@greenbush.org or call Greenbush at 800-554-3412.
Parents as Teachers, Cradle to Career Literacy Center and the Lyon County History Center will host “There’s Snow Place Like Home” from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at 711 Commercial St., with storytime, games, activities and cookies with Mrs. Claus.
For more information, call 340-6310.
