It was championship night at the 102nd Lyon County League Tournament Saturday, motivation enough for the Lebo Lady Wolves and Olpe Lady Eagles to get after it on the court at White Auditorium.

But Lebo was the No. 1 seed for a reason, as the Lady Wolves took home the gold ball and a championship that eluded them for the past three seasons. Lebo won the hard-fought contest 50-40, remaining undefeated at 13-0. Olpe dropped to 11-3.

