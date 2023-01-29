It was championship night at the 102nd Lyon County League Tournament Saturday, motivation enough for the Lebo Lady Wolves and Olpe Lady Eagles to get after it on the court at White Auditorium.
But Lebo was the No. 1 seed for a reason, as the Lady Wolves took home the gold ball and a championship that eluded them for the past three seasons. Lebo won the hard-fought contest 50-40, remaining undefeated at 13-0. Olpe dropped to 11-3.
“I’m always proud of my girls,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner. “They come in every day and work hard. I thought we had a really good week of preparation, and it showed throughout the week.”
Both squads were aggression incarnate, with neither team relinquishing its intensity the entire game. It was a matchup possessing seven lead changes and six ties. By the second quarter, some players were bending at the waist.
Lebo couldn’t quite find its flow in the first half as Olpe’s pressure defense forced the issue, upsetting Lebo’s offensive congruence. But the Lady Wolves also appeared to be lackadaisical, resulting in inconsistent execution.
Olpe led after the first quarter, 12-8, and at halftime, 19-18. The Lady Eagles had been there before though. They were in the same position in December and lost. And Lebo came out firing in the third quarter.
“I told our girls we needed to settle down offensively,” Gardner said. “I didn’t feel like our offensive movement was very tough. We were being lazy with our passes and our cuts weren’t hard. It was one dribble and we picked them all up.”
The Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Eagles 18-11 in the third quarter, sparked by Audrey Peek’s eight third-quarter points — she led the scoring with 19 — and took a 36-30 lead going into the fourth period.
Lebo extended its lead by 10 during the quarter, but Olpe pulled to within five. However, a series of Lebo baskets and free throws in the final 90 seconds closed it out.
The Lady Wolves will now head back to the lab during the final stretch of the regular season to fine-tune their game.
“We need to use these next six games before sub-state to sharpen up a few things and play our best basketball here at the end of the season,” Gardner said.
Boys
The undefeated Olpe Eagles earned a victory against a tenacious and supercharged Lebo Wolves squad Saturday night to become the 2023 Lyon County League Tournament champions.
It was a milestone win of sorts for the 15-0 Eagles. Olpe collected its 40th straight win and 11th LCL Tournament championship in a 54-44 win.
“This is a special tournament,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt. “It means a lot to the area, the schools around here. It’s one of those that these kids are never going to forget.”
The contest was memorable too, primarily for the defensive play. The aggression of the defenses seemed to compromise rhythm and push the offenses out of their comfort zones.
“Our defense is set for pressure and I think we do a pretty good job on the perimeter, being pretty active, not letting people get comfortable,” Schmidt said. “I think they did a nice job of not letting us get where we wanted to go tonight.”
The first half was indicative of defensive effectiveness. The game began tight, and the struggle was real. Lebo tied the game at 11 at the one-minute mark in the first period, and the half ended with Olpe leading 25-24. Schmidt said Lebo frequently double-teamed the Eagles inside, and his team didn’t counter the pressure well.
“We talked about trying to move the ball from one side to the other, and I didn’t think we responded in that way very well kicking it to the backside enough,” he said.
But Schmidt gave props to Lebo.
“The credit goes to them,” he said. “I thought they were aggressive. The game was a physical game, which I’m okay with. I thought the officials wanted the boys to make the outcome of the game — they let us play a little bit.”
Despite solid performances from the defenses throughout the four quarters, Olpe’s Blake Skalsky and Dexton Hoelting managed to reach double digits, scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively. Lebo’s Landon Grimmett and Zach Oswald also joined the double-digit club, each recording 14 points.
Though an LCL championship is sweet, the season is far from over. The celebratory window will be closed by Monday.
"We always approach it that it's one week, a part of our season," Schmidt said. "We want to put everything into it. I said after the game tonight that I'm just proud of them, that they get to go through this and embrace it and be a part of it, enjoy it for the next 36 hours. Because Monday, we've got to get ready for the second part of the season, and we have a good stretch of schedule coming up."
Consolation game results
Girls
Madison forged a third-place finish in the LCL Tournament Saturday, beating defending LCL Tournament champion Burlingame 46-35. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 11-3. Two Madison players reached double digits in points, Jaelynn Weakley scored 18, followed by Sarah Miser with 14. Offensive force Kaylin Noonan registered 22 points for the Lady Bearcats.
Marais Des Cygnes Valley pulled out a close one against Southern Coffey County 47-43 in the fifth-place game.
The Hartford Lady Jaguars lost to Waverly Saturday morning in the seventh-place game 43-32, falling to 2-12. Katie Finnerty scored 13 points for the Lady Jaguars, and Josie Romig logged 14 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys
Madison played in the most suspenseful game of the tournament — boys or girls — slugging it out with Burlingame to the end in the third-place contest. But it was the Bearcats’ evening. Down by two with two seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter, Burlingame’s Dane Winters was checked by a Madison player but nailed a college 3-point shot, sealing the victory 56-55. The Bulldogs fell to 8-6. Winters finished with 20 points, and Bulldog Gavin Isch scored 21.
Waverly upended Hartford in the fifth-place matchup 64-48, dropping the Jaguars to 6-9. Hartford’s Ali Smith led the scoring with 21 points.
Marais Des Cygnes Valley defeated Southern Coffey County 50-20 in the tournament’s seventh-place contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.