WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-GRAIN-GET

Members of the public sit on a quay as bulk carrier M/V Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,000 tons of corn, leaves Ukraine's port of Odessa, en route to Tripoli in Lebanon, on Monday. 

 Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

President Joe Biden on Monday authorized another $550 million in military aid including rocket system and artillery ammunition for Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

The aid will include 75,000 rounds of ammunition for 155mm howitzers and an unspecified number of additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, also known as HIMARS, the U.S. has recently sent Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.