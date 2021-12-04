ST. MARYS — The Olpe girls basketball team’s 51-game winning streak came to an end Friday night as the Eagles fell at St. Marys 63-54.
Former Emporia State and Chase County coach Ron Slaymaker made his Olpe debut, but his hard-playing squad couldn’t get past the Bears.
The Bears and Eagles played last season in a game that Olpe won by nearly 30 points. But that was a senior-heavy championship team and it’s a new team this year.
The players and coach have only been together for a few weeks, so it was a young relationship that showed up on the floor Friday. Olpe made errant passes and the execution wasn’t crisp.
But Slaymaker was still proud of his team’s effort.
“I was just more than pleased,” Slaymaker said. “We played hard. We didn’t execute as well as we will down the line, but we played good defense, and St. Marys was a good foe. Tonight they were a little better than we were.”
His team played aggressively. The Eagle defense was relentless, never slowing down.
“Every team has a personality, and you don’t want a team that will quit,” Slaymaker said. “Boy, they proved it to me tonight that they will not quit, even when they got down. … Most proud of that.”
Olpe was down by only six points at halftime, but the Bears began hitting a bunch of threes in the third quarter that didn’t connect in the first two.
“First half it was 28-22,” Slaymaker said. “I didn’t think we played particularly well the first half. But came out in the second half … they were just on fire.”
Olpe displayed impressive tenacity, whittling down St. Marys’ lead to single digits and scoring a host of points in the paint.
“So we got down at one time 18, and brought it back early in the fourth quarter to five,” he said.
But the outcome remained in St. Marys favor.
Friday showed promise, and there’s plenty of games remaining on the schedule. Slaymaker is optimistic.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “This is a work in progress, but I like what I saw tonight.”
Olpe will be competing in the Yates Center Tournament on Monday.
Olpe scorers: Smith 17, Broyles 7, Coughlin 11, M. Bailey 7, Robert 12.
