The Emporia City Commission will discuss a couple of Kansas Department of Health and Environment requirements at its study session Wednesday morning.
First, commissioners will hear from city engineer Jim Ubert regarding the city’s stormwater discharge permit from KDHE. Ubert will discuss a post-construction stormwater ordinance that the city could adopt, which will help Emporia keep up with KDHE’s more stringent requirements to renew the permit each year.
Then, Public Works director Dean Grant will inform the commission of changes suggested by KDHE to the city’s sewer use ordinance and enforcement response plan for industrial wastewater. The city is required to regularly test industrial wastewater and act based upon its enforcement response plan when an industry is out of compliance with contaminant regulations.
Grant will also request a pair of change orders for the pavement improvement project at the solid waste collections barn. One will be to add a concrete slab to assist with drainage issues and the other will be a concrete slab for storing rolling poly carts.
The commission will also discuss potential logos to put on the 12th Avenue water tower, which was recently approved to undergo a rehabilitation project.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
