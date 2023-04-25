C of E Park just got a little greener, following the City of Emporia Arbor Day celebration Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Emporia is in its 37th year of the celebration, which brings a new tree to Emporia’s parks in honor of the current mayor.
Mayor Susan Brinkman planted a Linden tree, a moderate to fast-growing tree that can reach around 60 ft tall by 30 ft wide, at the park Tuesday. The tree is located at the east edge of the park, near Chestnut St.
Brinkman said the tradition was one she has been looking forward to participating in this year.
“It is the coolest thing to be able to plant the mayor’s tree for Arbor Day,” she said. “Trees are so critical for our environment and our wellbeing. They are working all the time even if we don’t see that.”
City Horticulturist Joshua Nelson said the tree was a gift to the city from a community member and is one of many trees that will be planted throughout town this year. The city planted over 50 trees last year and has plans to plant around 20 more this year as it works to help replace its aging tree population.
“[C of E Park] was initially an arboretum when it was built,” Nelson added. “We are trying to bring trees back here and I think Arbor Day is the perfect day to plant in the arboretum.”
The mayor’s tree is part of Emporia’s Tree City USA designation, which has been helping cities across the nation to grow and maintain their tree population since 1976.
