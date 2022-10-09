EHS XC

The Emporia High School cross country team runs at Baldwin on Sept. 17.

 Courtesy Donna True

The Emporia High School cross country teams finished second and sixth at the El Dorado Invitational on Saturday.

“We had some good breakthroughs on both the girls and boys sides this morning and that's a good thing to have happen as we head into the championship meets,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “Our runners also did a really nice job of packing up and working together to move up through the field. It's something we work on quite a bit and that's another good thing that came from today that we want to continue to do in the coming weeks.”

