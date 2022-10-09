The Emporia High School cross country teams finished second and sixth at the El Dorado Invitational on Saturday.
“We had some good breakthroughs on both the girls and boys sides this morning and that's a good thing to have happen as we head into the championship meets,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “Our runners also did a really nice job of packing up and working together to move up through the field. It's something we work on quite a bit and that's another good thing that came from today that we want to continue to do in the coming weeks.”
The girls took second with 56 total points. Emporia had four girls finish in the top 15, led by Micah Sheffy-Harris who finished sixth (20:38.22). She was followed by Elizabeth Willhite (seventh - 20:46.85), Allison Curtis (13th - 21:10.44), and Sofia Ruvalcaba (15th - 21:25.77).
The boys finished sixth with 126 total points. Daghyn True led the boys with a second-place finish at 16:22.03.
Emporia will prepare for the Centennial League meet that will be next weekend at Manhattan.
The Emporia gymnastics team finished seventh at the Newton Invitational on Saturday with a team score of 86.55.
Junior Laney Cooper finished ninth in bars with a score of 8.75 and 18th in floor with a score of 8.2. She ended up being 15th individually with an all-around score of 30.25.
Sophomore Chloe Fischer was the only other Lady Spartan to compete in all four events, with her top score coming in bars (5.7). Her all-around score was 27.05.
The team will now wait and see who qualified for the state meet, which will be on Oct. 22 at Olathe South.
