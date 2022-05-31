There is a new sweet treat in Emporia, from our very own Sweet Granada. It’s the Italian version of ice cream called gelato!
It’s not like ice cream, though. It is more dense, softer, lower in fat and comes in amazing all-natural flavors.
When I did a college semester in Vienna, Austria my apartment was actually in the Italian Quarter, over a gelato shop! For about a nickel, I could get a tiny cone, about four bites, therefore of course I tried them all. Daily.
So, the thought of freshly made gelato barely a quarter mile from my front door just about induced a bout of hyperventilation.
I descended upon our little sweet shop in the 800 block of Commercial Street. Yes, where the fudge counter used to be was a cold case now holding eight different varieties of gelati. “Gelati” is the plural version of “gelato” in Italian, but I’m sure no one will care if you say “gelatos.” It still tastes the same. Don’t worry: the fudge is still available.
I reached Sweet Granada owner Kim Redeker at the Chicago Sweets and Snacks show via Messenger.
“Our long-time staffer Kerry Hoover has been lobbying for gelato for several years,” she said. “The pandemic and the cancellation or reduction in local events and travel, put the decision on hold.”
Kim said the shop will likely have five to six “bestsellers” all the time and feature two to three new or seasonal flavors each week or so.
“My favorite thing about what we call the ‘gelato project’ is the opportunity to bring as close of a traditional Italian gelato experience as possible to Emporia,” she said. “Down to the imported cups and spoons!”
Gelato has a less-firm consistency than American ice cream and doesn’t hold a “scoop” shape in the same way. So, flat spoons called paddles are used to serve and to eat the creamy goodness. The cute little paddles and cheery, polka-dot gelato cups (small, medium and large) are an added bonus to the whole experience.
Last week, that experience included some amazing flavors, from lemon to raspberry to Madagascar vanilla to Sicilian Pistachio to Argentine Sea Salt Caramel to New York Strawberry Cheesecake — okay, time to breathe into a paper bag again.
The Food Network has a handy “Gelato v. Ice Cream” description:
Texture
Gelato is richer and denser than American ice cream. Some people describe gelato as more elastic. Ice cream is milkier and creamier than gelato.
Ingredients
While both gelato and ice cream contain cream, milk and sugar, there are differences, too.
Authentic gelato uses more milk and less cream than ice cream and generally doesn’t use egg yolks, which are a common ingredient in ice cream. Some homemade gelato recipes might call for egg yolks because they are a natural emulsifier and will help home cooks achieve silky results without the help of machinery and food science.
American ice cream comes in two styles. One style, known in the ice cream trade as Philly-style, contains milk, cream, sugar and flavorings. The other style, known as frozen custard, starts with a custard base that’s made with egg yolks. When you buy a premium ice cream, you are typically getting frozen custard.
Butterfat, Flavor and Air
USDA regulations state that ice cream must contain at least 10 percent butterfat. Mot brands have between 14 and 25 percent. Meanwhile, Italian gelato includes only about 4 to 9 percent fat. Because there’s less butterfat coating your palate, gelato’s flavors tend to taste more intense. Gelato also contains less air than American ice cream — that helps keep it dense, fluid and creamy.
Temperature
Another flavor enhancer: Italian gelato is served at 10 to 20 degrees F, while ice is served at 6 to 10 degrees F because it’s easiest to scoop in this range. We’re better able to taste foods that are warmer, and this rule holds true for gelato.
You don’t want to put a quart of gelato in the freezer and save it for three months. Or even three weeks. It is a fresh product and is best within three days. It is so good, you won’t have to worry about that too much.
Huzzah, Sweet Granada, for bringing something new and exciting to our town! Find them on the web, Facebook or at 803 Commercial Street, Emporia, KS.
You can make gelato at home if you want to. Here is a not-too-hard recipe, although it does use eggs and therefore is just a tiny shade inferior to Gelato. It can be gelato with a little “g.” Let’s get cooking!
HAZELNUT AND NUTMEG GELATO
(www.foodnetwork.com)
1 1/2 cups skinned hazelnuts
2 cups whole milk
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon fine salt
8 large egg yolks
1/3 cup Nutella
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Cool and chop coarsely.
In a medium saucepan, combine the hazelnuts, milk, cream, sugar, nutmeg, and salt and place over medium heat. Allow the mixture to reach a bare simmer, remove from the heat, cover, and let steep 1 hour.
Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids. If you use cheesecloth, wring out as much liquid as you can.
Place the yolks in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Pour in the strained milk mixture and whisk to combine.
Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until it thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon and registers between 170 and 175 degrees on an instant-read or candy thermometer, about 10 minutes.
Immediately strain the custard into a bowl. Set the bowl in a larger bowl of ice water and stir until cool. Refrigerate the custard until very cold, about 2 hours.
Freeze the custard in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. When just about frozen, add the Nutella, a spoonful at a time, churning after each addition to create flecks in the gelato.
Transfer the gelato to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 2 hours. Best if eaten within 3 days.
Lagniappe
Have you noticed the Emporia Farmers Market is back at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street? Hours are 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Shop local, eat local, be local and have an excellent summer.
