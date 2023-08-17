Emporia State leadership put their confidence in the university’s new organizational structure at Thursday morning’s fall semester Kick Off.
ESU President Ken Hush repeated his “students, students, students” mantra, highlighting the welcome back initiatives for students coming back to campus and unprecedented funding the university has seen in the past two years.
“Emporia State University, in addition to the general funding that the state gives us as a university and as they give the other five regent universities and some others, in addition to that, we have received more financial support in our entire ESU history in 18 months,” Hush said.
Hush cited last year’s $5 million in state funds allocated for the new nursing and student wellness building; $2 million from the Kansas Board of Regents to help tear down the former Central Morse Hall to make room for the nursing facility and a $1 million gift from the city, county and ESU Foundation. This year, he added, ESU has seen a $1.5 million grant for cyber security from the federal government; a $3 million contribution for student-focused initiatives from the ESU Foundation; $9 million for the new ESU model; $5 million from the Jones Trust for the nursing and student wellness building; $5 million for the nursing and student wellness building from the Sutherland Foundation and $400,000 from the City of Emporia for Welch Stadium.
In addition to physical improvements to and the construction of new buildings and facilities, the funding will aid the university as it works to implement the new model created under its recent realignment.
With the restructuring came a new way of dividing programs, including the creation of new schools, shifting of which programs were under the same umbrella and the creation of a new institute.
Under the new model, all schools are led by a dean. The selection of interim deans was completed by Provost Brent Thomas — selections he said he made with 100% confidence that the deans will be able to lead the university through the transition year as individual schools figure out what they want out of their deans.
At Thursday’s event, Thomas equated transitioning and learning new roles and responsibilities in the new school year to his recent theatrical debut, starring as Pawnee Bill in Weact’s summer production of “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“In the very early rehearsals, there is a lot of uncertainty. At times, there is a little bit of stress. Everyone has received a script, but that script does not provide all the answers. It doesn’t provide solutions to all of the challenges,” Thomas explained. “The ensemble group is going to face a lot and they have to work together and take care of a tremendous number of details in the lead-up to pulling off a successful show.”
“As I reflected on my experience, I began to see many parallels between the work that we have done at this university in terms of our recent reorganization efforts,” he added. “We have a script, we have a cast, we are learning our roles, we are determining a lot of logistical and mechanical issues that are going to have to be necessary to have a functioning academic unit and a functioning show.”
School of Applied Health Sciences
Acting Dean Ed Bashaw said the school is anxiously awaiting the completion of its nursing school, planned for fall of 2025. Additionally, the John “Doc” Baxter Athletic Training and Human Performance Lab will open back up to students in the spring semester.
School of Business & Technology
Bashaw, who also serves as Dean of the School of Business & Technology, highlighted the school’s new cybersecurity center, which will open up in the spring semester.
“Not only is the School of Business & Technology going to be known for that one day, I believe that our university, when people say cybersecurity in the state of Kansas, that is the thing they are going to associate with our school,” Bashaw said.
School of Humanities & Social Sciences
Dean Amy Sage Webb-Baza said the School of Humanities & Social Sciences has consolidated and relocated to the third and fourth floors of Plumb Hall and the first and second floors of Roosevelt Hall. This year, Webb-Baza said she is excited to see amenities for both students and the public, including the film studio, podcast studio and print and online publishing studio.
School of Library and Information Management
Dean Wooseob Jeong said he was excited to announce that the Instructional Design and Technology program is officially part of SLIM, and will return to in-person classes on campus next spring. The new offerings, he said, should boost both in-person and international student enrollment.
School of Science & Mathematics
Dean Tim Burnett said he is excited about many opportunities within the school this year, including implementing a state-funded program to increase science and math teachers across the state by making college more affordable. Additionally, he said, this year is the first season for ESU’s prairie restoration and habitat improvement project at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center.
School of Visual & Performing Arts
Dean James Ehlers promoted the school’s upcoming role as the presenting venue for the Oct. 6 First Friday Art Walk, which will highlight a teacher’s exhibition, musical performances and glass blowing. On Oct. 7, he added, the scholarship fundraiser music gala will feature classical guitarist Berta Rojas and Oct. 26 will be the debut of the university’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The Teachers College
Dean Sara Schwerdtfeger said the overarching goal this year is to recruit and retain more future teachers. The school has received over $300,000 in grants from KBOR for the FAST grant, which incentivises students to complete the teaching program quickly and join the workforce. In the summer, the school hosts the Kansas Future Teacher Academy.
“This has grown from a few summers ago having about 30 high school students on campus for a week in the summer to this last summer, we had over 150 high school students attending for a couple of weeks in the summer,” Schwerdtfeger said.
Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies
Assistant Dean Nyk Robertson said the institute has moved into the basement of Plumb Hall. This year, the institute is focused on working with the Registrar and KBOR to create an Associate’s Degree in General Studies.
“Our hope with this degree is that some of our students come to campus and they think that they are getting a four-year degree and something happens in their life and they can’t stay,” Robertson said. “We really want our students to leave with some type of credential to have that time here at ESU be worth something.”
Robertson said the hope is to have the degree available by the end of the fall semester.
Honor’s College
Dean Gary Wyatt said the Honors College is gearing up for an exciting year, as it moves to make the leadership training program and micro-credentials available to all students on campus.
Classes will begin at ESU on Aug. 21.
(1) comment
Lookin good ESU
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.