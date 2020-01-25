Every year around the holidays, I get a rash of calls related to dogs eating chocolate.
They usually go like this: “Doctor Dorsey, I just dropped a Hershey kiss on the floor. Before I could pick it up, my 120-pound Lab ate it. What should I do? Is he going to die?”
Now I don’t want to downplay the effects of chocolate. It can be toxic to dogs. The amount a dog needs to eat to get sick is dependent on a number of variables. It can be serious. But I have never seen a dog in chocolate toxicity, except in videos. In fact, I’ve seen the opposite.
Back when I was in high school, my good friend and I started hunting together. This is the same young man whose father was a veterinarian, and got me hooked on the profession when I was 10 years old.
By high school, we were duck hunting maniacs. All our football games were on Friday nights. After the games, we would go get pizza at Shakey’s Pizza on Metcalf. When they closed at 12 a.m., we would have the truck packed and we would leave from there to go hunting.
We hunted ducks like our lives depended on it. The truck belonged to my friend. It was a single-cab Ford. At that time, there were no king cabs or four doors. We needed a place to sleep, so he bought a camper cover. Then I helped him while he and his dad put a boot between the cab of the truck and the bed. You could crawl into the bed from the cab and heat from the truck made it into the back. It also served as a great place for his dog.
The dog was a huge black Lab. His name was “Honker.” He could stand in cold water all day and not complain. He was better at spotting ducks in the air than we were. He never missed a retrieve on a dead or wounded bird. He was also great to sleep with in the bed of the truck. He kept me warm on many a bitter night.
But, he was a “Lab.” You had to be careful with food. His limitless appetite was on display at all times.
One year early in the duck season, my friend brought snacks. We took turns supplying some energy food for these long days in the marsh. He brought some Halloween candy that was left over from October. It was a bag of the mini Snickers bars. There was 50 in the bag.
Our hunting was always on public land. So you had to get there early to get a good spot. That night we drove from Kansas City to the Flint Hills Refuge by Hartford. We liked to get there by 2 a.m. to find a spot to hunt, get our decoys out and blind fixed up. Then we would go back to the truck for a couple of hours of sleep before shooting time, which is 30 minutes before sunrise.
It was our habit of not taking the dog at that time. Otherwise he got wet and made it hard to get warm in the bed of the truck. We kept all our food and drinks in a latched chest. Only this night it was not latched.
Honker looked like he was asleep when we unloaded. We got all set up and went back to the truck. When we opened the camper door, there stood Honker wagging his tail. In front of him were 50 wrappers off the mini Snickers bars. We counted them. He ate all 50 without eating a single wrapper.
Even though my friend’s dad was a vet, he was never worried about it causing some kind of illness. We were most upset over our snack supply, which was now zero. “Honker” never got sick. No vomiting. No loose stools. And he did a great job of retrieving that day.
I always remember that event when someone calls. We also had dog treats called, “Choco Drops” for our dog. They looked like unwrapped Hershey Kisses. We gave those to our dog every day. They were very popular.
So here is some advice for the holiday. Keep all your snacks and treats out of reach of your pets. Dogs and cats can have a genetic predisposition to certain toxins. What may not effect one dog will effect another.
If your dog does get into chocolate, know what kind it is. What determines toxicity is the amount of cocoa in the product. Dark baking chocolate is the most toxic. It can lead to seizures and other forms of central nervous system signs.
Here’s the bottom line on poisons: As my toxicology teacher used to say, “Everything is a toxin. The difference between cure and kill is dose.”
The example best to illustrate this is aspirin. Take two and it will help your fever. Take 200, and it will kill you. So, “If in doubt, get it out.”
Most toxins are safe to induce vomiting with. If not, it will say on the packaging. Call your Veterinarian or a pet poison control center to find out for sure; and what further steps to take.
I tried to kill myself on my third birthday. I got a bottle of orange flavored baby aspirin out of the bathroom medicine chest. I loved the taste and ate the whole bottle. My sister, who was 5, ratted me out to my mom and saved my life. I still remember having my stomach pumped at the emergency room, puking up soapy water till I passed out. It can happen to anyone and any pet.
So keep all poisons and things potentially poison locked up tight.
Have a good new year.
