IOLA — Several area track and field athletes placed in the top three of the 18 events contested at the Iola 1A regional Friday.
Madison High School’s Bryson Turner was a four-event champion, battling football speedster and Colorado State-bound Jett Vincent of Galva High School in the sprints. Turner bested Vincent in both the 100 and 200 meters and won the long and triple jumps. Olpe’s Kaleb Arnold accomplished the distance double, picking up first-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Arnold’s Olpe counterpart, Lilly Skalsky, nearly replicated Arnold, finishing first in the 3200 meters and placing second in the 1600 meters. Madison thrower Sarah Miser almost notched a double, winning the discus and earning the runner-up position in the shot put.
Burligname’s Matt Heckman acquired the only Milesplit US “elite” performance standard at the meet, leaping 6-6 in the high jump. Chase County’s Cooper Schroer turned in the only area MileSplit US elite performance Thursday with his 1:57.60 in the 800 meters at the Lyndon 2A regional.
1600m - 2, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 5:46.40.
3200m - 1, L.Skalsky, Olpe, 12:29.62.
300m hurdles - 2, Yolaine Luthi, Madison, 50.22.
4x100m relay - 2, Olpe, 54.31.
4x400m relay - 1, Olpe, 4:28.06.
4x800m relay - 1, Olpe, 10:58.89. 3, Lebo, 11:35.97.
High jump - 1, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 4-10. 2, Y.Luthi, Madison, 4-10.
Pole vault - 1, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 7-6. 2, Hana Cole, Olpe, 7-0. 3, Ally Peek, Lebo, 6-6.
Discus throw - 1, Sarah Miser, Madison, 107-7. 3, Grace Coughlin, Olpe, 96-5.
Shot put - 2, S.Miser, Madison, 35-3.
Javelin throw - 1, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 118-2. 2, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 107-5. 3, G.Coughlin, Olpe, 106-8.
100m - 1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 11.08. 2, Jett Vincent, Galva, 11.45. 3, Jaedon Granere, Marmaton Valley, 11.77.
200m - 1, B.Turner, Madison, 22.80. 2, J.Vincent, Galva, 23.11. 3, Lane McMannis, Galva, 11.77.
400m - 1, Blake Skalsky, Olpe, 53.40.
800m - 1, Darren Heins, Olpe, 2:06.20. 2, Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo, 2:11.10.
1600m - 1, Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 4:45.35. 2, Caleb Durst, Lebo, 4:56.13.
3200m - 1, K.Arnold, Olpe, 10:18.11. 2, C.Durst, Lebo, 10:38.10. 3, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 11:07.50.
4x400m - 1, Olpe, 3:42.45. 3, Lebo, 3:47.14.
4x800m - 1, Olpe, 8:58.71. 2, Lebo, 9:06.62.
High jump - 1, Matt Heckman, Burlingame, 6-6. 2, J.Vincent, Galva, 6-4. 3, Ben Long, Burden Central, 5-10.
Long jump - 1, B.Turner, Madison, 22-1.
Triple jump - 1, B.Turner, Madison, 43-7.5.
Pole vault - 2, Corey Reese, Lebo, 8-0.
Discus throw - 3, Austin Bailey, Lebo, 126-3.
Shot put - 2, A.Bailey, Lebo, 44-1.5.
Javelin throw - 2, Hayden Helm, Madison, 144-4.
