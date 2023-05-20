Bryson Turner

Madison’s Bryson Turner

 Courtesy photo

IOLA — Several area track and field athletes placed in the top three of the 18 events contested at the Iola 1A regional Friday.

Madison High School’s Bryson Turner was a four-event champion, battling football speedster and Colorado State-bound Jett Vincent of Galva High School in the sprints. Turner bested Vincent in both the 100 and 200 meters and won the long and triple jumps. Olpe’s Kaleb Arnold accomplished the distance double, picking up first-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Arnold’s Olpe counterpart, Lilly Skalsky, nearly replicated Arnold, finishing first in the 3200 meters and placing second in the 1600 meters. Madison thrower Sarah Miser almost notched a double, winning the discus and earning the runner-up position in the shot put.

