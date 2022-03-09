Carolyn Dorsey shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears in White Auditorium when she played for Emporia State from 2003-07. On Thursday, she’ll return to that historic gym as she leads her Emporia High girls basketball team into the 5A state tournament.
The memories of the large crowds that came out to support Lady Hornet basketball are still fresh in her mind and she hopes that contingent will show up Thursday as the fifth-seeded Spartans (17-5) take on No. 4 Lansing (19-3) in the state quarterfinals at 8 p.m.
“We talk about being a rich basketball community, man,” Dorsey said. “For me personally, putting my four years in that college, I would love to see those people come out and support us. I think that would be cool for me as an alum of that area for the community to say, ‘Hey, we know what you did here and we’re here to support your team because you’re a part of our family.’”
This Emporia team has already captured hearts. Dorsey said that since Saturday’s 48-30 win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the sub-state championship game, the team has received an “outpouring of support” from people who want to “celebrate our success.” A sign along Commercial Street offers the Spartans well-wishes and good luck in the state tournament.
But the squad has infatuated no one more than its head coach. Dorsey has coached these players since they were little tykes, and when she received “a heck of an opportunity” to coach somewhere else several years ago, it was these girls that kept her around.
Now, as Dorsey says, “the stars are aligning for us.”
“They’re the reason I’m still here,” she said. “So for us to be able to be in this position, to have the year that they’ve had, it’s pretty cool because like I’ve said, I feel like for this group of kids, man, they deserve. It hasn’t always been easy. They’ve seen their share of trials and tribulations, but we know with success, that’s what you deal with and you’ve got to mature and grow along the way. They have been tested on some things and they’ve done it beautifully.”
Dorsey has acknowledged throughout the season that her team isn’t the biggest, strongest or fastest in the state. Her players may not be overly intimidating when they step off the bus. However, it’s their commitment, their work ethic, their maturity and their whole-hearted acceptance of their individual responsibilities that has gotten them to this point.
“They understand their role and they’re happy for each other,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about things with them. I don’t worry if one plays two minutes in a game; they understood that’s where they were needed in that game. And as a result, that’s what made them so successful. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do since they were eight. They’ve participated in every camp, they’ve done every league, they’ve come to everything we’ve offered, and as a result, this is what you get.”
For all of that, they’ve earned the admiration of their community and now they get to compete for a state title in their own hometown.
“They made the town fall in love with the sport again and our program; they embrace these girls,” Dorsey said. “They’ve done that by playing hard. They’ve done it by playing correctly. They’ve won the hearts of a lot of people and they did that during the pandemic and they keep doing it.”
A LOOK AT LANSING
At this point in the season, Dorsey noted, every team the Spartans face will be talented. Lansing comes in with just three losses on the year and it has won with tough, physical play.
Dorsey said that the Lions’ physicality will make it difficult for her team to get to the rim. Additionally, she thinks they will try to slow down the game and make it primarily a half-court contest.
But a key advantage for Emporia will be its depth. Lansing tends to only play about seven kids per game, whereas Dorsey is willing to go deep into her bench to find vital minutes.
“Pace-wise, we might play a little faster than what they’re used to,” she said. “I think playing only seven kids is a disadvantage for them against us because we’re going to be fresh constantly. They might out-physical us inside in trying to get to the basket, but as a flip side, I don’t think they can keep up speed-wise with us.”
To press that edge, the Spartans will look to pressure the Lions defensively and “get out and run” offensively. Dorsey said her team may not force a ton of Lansing turnovers, but that isn’t necessarily the point with the kind of pressure Emporia likes to impose.
“We’ve seen all year long that our pressure allows us to wear them down and that I think we will be able to do,” she said. “If we can wear them down and they’re tired, our depth is an advantage. I’m hoping that by the fourth quarter, our depth will pay off.”
‘TOURNAMENT MENTALITY’
Whoever claims the state championship will have to win three games in three games against the best teams in the state. Borrowing vocabulary from biology, which she teaches at Emporia High, Dorsey said that this time of the year is “survival of the fittest and that her squad needs to adopt the “tournament mentality.”
“You’ve got to play your best game for that possession,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be for two days. It just has to be one at a time. Give us everything for 30 seconds, two minutes, eight minutes, whatever it is, and survive and advance.”
If the Spartans win on Thursday, the would play the winner of No. 1 Salina Central and No. 8 De Soto in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. The state championship game is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for Thursday’s games can be found at gofan.co/app/events/518490?schoolId=KSHSAA. More information about the state tournament can be found at kshsaa.org/Public/Basketball/State.cfm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.