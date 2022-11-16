Can a city truly be bilingual? That was the question Emporia Spanish Speakers attempted to answer at its luncheon event with the Kansas Leadership Center Wednesday afternoon.
ESS members, community leaders and Emporia residents gathered in The Next Level bar above Casa Ramos Wednesday for a luncheon discussion about the future of a bilingual Emporia. The conversation was sparked by Emporia Spanish Speakers’ recent feature in a state publication.
ESS was featured as the cover story in “The Journal,” a publication by the Kansas Leadership Center. The article tackled the question ESS is attempting to answer: Can one city have two languages? For ESS Founder and Director Lelan Dains, the answer is simple: Sí. Yes.
“When we think about bilingualism we tend to think about native Spanish speakers who learn English,” Dains said. “That is the predominant form of bilingualism that we find in Kansas, it’s absolutely the predominant form here in Emporia and if I can be so frank it has been the expectation of us native English speakers that the obligation is upon them to learn English.”
While he doesn’t believe native Spanish speakers shouldn’t learn English, Dains said he believes it for the same reason he believes native English speakers should learn Spanish.
“To forge those connections, to strive for a better, enriched life, a meaningful life. Because that’s what it’s done for me,” he said. “ … When I speak to someone in their language that door doesn’t just come open, it slams open and the wall comes down.”
“Elevating leadership and putting a spotlight on civic challenges is what The Journal is all about. So it is only natural that the Emporia Spanish Speakers would be the cover story for our fall edition,” Chris Green, executive director of The Journal, said.
Green said he first heard about ESS when Dains gave a talk at the Kansas Sampler Foundation.
“One of my interests as the editor of The Journal is this idea of the challenges that we are facing in terms of demographic change and immigration, and how polarized and conflicting those conversations can be,” Green said. “... I think one of the challenges of this issue is finding really constructive examples of people who are doing that work, of people who are engaging across differences, and so it was really refreshing to hear about this story.”
The story of how ESS came to be all started with Dains desire to learn Spanish. While he took some Spanish throughout high school and college, he said he never really engaged with the language until he spent time traveling in South and Central America. When he came back to Emporia, he attempted to maintain his comprehension through textbooks, but quickly found that it was not enough.
“All of this knowledge of vocabulary and grammar is nothing without the practice, the real-life practice of speaking the language,” Dains said.
So, he started Emporia Spanish Speakers to help others practice and listen to Spanish. The club has since expanded — focusing not just on language, but also on cultural immersion.
“The language is one part of it and a big part of it but I believe that the easiest way to learn a language is by learning the culture,” Dains explained.
The luncheon, hosted by KLC and ESS focused on finding ways to help bridge the gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic Emporians — and how that language and culture could become a mainstream part of life in Emporia.
Maren Berblinger, civic engagement manager at the KLC, led attendees in small discussions on three questions.
“What has been challenging and what do you hope for when you think about Emporia being a more inclusive and cohesive community?” Berblinger asked. “What do you hope other communities across the state can learn from what has happened here in Emporia?
Attendees were encouraged to discuss the questions in groups, then share with the room. Answers ranged from breaking down divides between the Hispanic community and non-Hispanic communities, seeing more Hispanic leaders in positions of power, demonstrating the richness of culture in Emporia, making Latinx culture and Spanish speakers commonplace in the city and more.
Jorge Britez Aveiro, the assistant online program coordinator for Emporia State University’s department of English, Modern Languages, and Journalism taught students in ESS through a Spanish retail course, helping speakers learn how to engage with businesses in Spanish. He shared his testimonials from students with attendees to demonstrate the success of the program.
“We started off with [Dains’] bike shop that he owns,” Britez Aveiro said. “So we were teaching right in the bike shop, teaching specific vocab pertaining to transitions in a store, like how do you ask for an items price, or how do you ask for change or how you ask for specific things and then we would start going and visiting other stores, say the Sweet [Granada] or the bank.”
Britez Aveiro said these opportunities allow students to step outside of the textbook and have real language opportunities. Seeing their progress has been heartwarming for him.
“Many of [my students] are working professionals and some of them work in hospitals or dental clinics and schools and their primary goal in joining our program was to learn how to help those who need information in Spanish and it was just humbling for me to hear them share those success stories later on,” Britez Aveiro said.
