Laughter rang through the Anderson Building as comedian Tim Moffet had a packed audience during the annual Flint Hills Beef Fest steak feed Saturday night.
Flint Hills Beef Fest is an annual celebration of the grass cattle industry for which the Flint Hills region of Kansas is known. Several contests involving cattle are designed to showcase the quality and economic competitiveness of Flint Hills cattle. This year's award winners are:
Grass Futurity Steers: Jim and Donna Bates from Galesburg
Grandstand Steers: Mushrush Ranches represented by Daniel Mushrush from Strong City
Grass Futurity Heifers: Willow Creek Angus, owned by Derek and Kerri Jackson from Council Grove
Grandstand Heifers: Haun Ranch, led by Brad and Michelle Haun from Fall River
Grand Prize Steers: Jim and Donna Bates of Galesburg
Grand Prize Heifers: Haun Ranch, helmed by Brad and Michelle Haun from Fall River
Other events this year included the annual ranch rodeo on Friday, the hamburger feed Saturday morning and a series of engaging activities that began with the annual Livestocker Show, Beef Producers Seminar, and Ranch Feed.
