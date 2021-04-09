After 399 long days, Thursday night bingo is back at the American Legion Post No. 5. The legion called its first game since last year, drawing a crowd of approximately 55 people.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns in 2020, legion members found themselves facing a painfully long hiatus with one of their most popular and income-generating events. When it was finally time to reopen the doors and welcome back the faithful who had been deprived for too long, the sense of excitement was palpable.
“Everybody’s excited to be here. Everybody’s coming in, they’re saying, ‘Boy, it’s been a long time, I’m glad we’re playing again,’” said Post No. 5 Commander Ron Whitney. “Because for some of these folks, it’s really kind of a social event for them.”
Whitney said most of the people who frequent the legion’s bingo nights are older, putting them in the higher risk categories when it came to COVID-19. Fear of contracting the virus kept many at home. Strict gathering limitations also made it difficult to organize events.
“There were so many of them couldn’t get out at all hardly,” he said. “Since we’ve opened this up and giving them the opportunity to get out again, I think that’s what really excited people.”
The decision to bring back bingo was made about three weeks ago when Whitney and some others at Post No. 5 considered both the improving COVID-19 situation within the county and people’s eagerness to play. Legion members are requiring mask-wearing, except when when eating or drinking, and social distancing as much as possible.
“Everybody seemed so anxious to be back to playing again that they were going to do about everything they could to stay within all the guidelines, so we said, ‘OK, well, let’s starting throwing it together,’” Whitney said.
Because it had been 13 months since the last time anyone had conducted a bingo game, there was a bit more preparation work required than usual.
“We scrambled to check all of our equipment and see if it’s working,” Whitney said. “Several of us had to come in here and review how to do the reports and all that. So it was a fun experience for all of us because, like I say, it’s been so long since we’ve been doing it. So we’re back at it and we hope it goes really well and we can continue on without any issues.”
Richard Stone and his wife have been playing bingo at the American Legion for about a decade. However, they spent most of the past year cooped up in their home, as bingo was one of their primary social outlets.
“We enjoy getting out,” Stone said. “There’s not a whole lot of activity when you get to be 75 to 80. You don’t play football. You don’t play basketball. You don’t play baseball. You play bingo. That’s what old people do, you know? It’s a wonderful place to come and just meet old friends. I haven’t seen a lot of these people that I’m seeing here tonight for over a year.”
Valerie Baker and her daughter Morgan started playing bingo at the American Legion three years ago because they were in search of something they could do together to get out of the house. During Post No. 5’s pause, they got so antsy for bingo that, when locations in Lawrence and Wichita started hosting games again a few months ago, they started making the journey multiple times a week.
Now the Bakers are glad to be able to play in their hometown once again.
“It’s nice that I don’t have to use the gas and we actually get home before midnight,” Valerie said.
Whitney was pleased to see so many people show up for the first night of bingo, which is important not just for the community, but also for the American Legion’s finances.
“It’s been a tough 13 months, pretty much zero income,” he said. “... We lost our big ones, the bingo and the dining rental. Now, things are starting to turn around. People are starting to go out again; vaccinations obviously help. So we’re excited about that because things were getting kind of dire there for a while financially, but we kept our head above water and we kept our bills paid up, so we think we maybe now we’ve turned the tide. We hope.”
Now that Thursday night bingo is once more a staple in the community, both Richard Stone and Valerie Baker encouraged people to stop by and join the fun.
“Just come and start out small,” Stone said. “Meet the people and just get acquainted and just fellowship. Integrate with other people. Just get acquainted.”
“Come out and play. It’s fun,” Baker said. “You get to meet new people. It’s fun. You win money and you get out of the house. I mean, how long have you been in the house? For over a year? Get out and do something.”
