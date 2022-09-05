The Emporia State volleyball team went 1-3 in four matches at the Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma Christian Tournament over the weekend.
The team split two matches on Saturday, ending with a four-set win over Southeastern Oklahoma, 23-25, 28-26, 25-18, 29-27.
Leah Mach led Emporia State with 18 kills on a .238 hitting percentage. She also reached double-digit digs with 13 in the match. Orianna Clements recorded 12 on a .375 hitting percentage. Riley Bernskoetter and Ainslee Stepp both reached 20 assists with 25 and 20 respectively. Megan Stretton led all players with 28 digs in the match.
The Hornets fell to St. Mary’s in the first match, 3-1. The Hornets won the second set, 25-17 after dropping the first set, 25-21. But ESU lost the next two, 25-11, 25-18.
On Friday, Emporia State lost both matches in three sets. ESU fell to Southern Nazarene, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 and to Oklahoma Christian, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
Emporia State (2-6) will be at home next weekend to begin MIAA play as they host Nebraska-Kearney on Friday at White Auditorium at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.