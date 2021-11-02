SOUTH BEND, IND. – The Emporia State women’s basketball team opened its 2021-22 campaign by going toe-to-toe with one of the most storied programs in Division I Monday, falling to Notre Dame 104-46 in an exhibition matchup.
The Hornets hung close with the Fighting Irish early, trailing 13-10 halfway through the first quarter before Notre Dame used a 16-3 run to create separation that only grew larger over the course of the evening.
The Irish defense suffocated the Emporia State offense all game long, limiting the Hornets to 24.3% shooting on 17-of-70 attempts, including 6-of-28 from long distance.
Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 15 points while Kali Martin – who played in only six games last season due to injury – scored nine and Ehlaina Hartman had eight.
Utah State transfer Victoria Price played 28 minutes to lead the Hornets and scored six points. Freshmen Addison Hooper, Christina Walsh, Kylee Scheer, Madison Skelton and Macy Smith all made their first – albeit unofficial – appearances as well.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame shot a blistering 63.1% (41-of-65) from the field and 50% (7-of-14) from 3-point range. The Irish were led by Maya Dodson with 24 points, Sonia Citron with 15, Olivia Miles with 13 and Dara Mabrey and Sam Brunelle with 12.
The exhibition loss does not count against the Hornets’ record. They will tip off the regular season in Joplin, Missouri, against Harding as part of the MIAA-GAC Challenge at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12. Their first game at White Auditorium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 against Drury.
