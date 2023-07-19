The third annual Bryan Douglas Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament will be held Saturday at Emporia’s Santa Fe Park.
The games commence at 8 a.m. — the championship game is slated for a 7 p.m. start — and the tournament is an 11-team round-robin format. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle are scheduled to be part of the festivities, and beverage-only concessions will be available. The rainout date will be Sunday, July 23.
Tournament proceeds will benefit Council Grove High School student Ethan Lif, diagnosed in April with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.
“Ethan is a wonderful young man, as well as an excellent athlete--Bryan’s cup of tea,” said Lori Douglas, wife of the late Bryan Douglas, in an email sent to the Gazette. “Ethan is currently on his chemo journey and facing surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct his femur.”
Douglas said Dr. Bryan Douglas, an Emporia chiropractor and community member, passed away on March 23, 2021, after a brief battle with kidney cancer.
“Gary and Sandy Loucks came up with the idea to honor Bryan with the tournament--Bryan loved playing slow-pitch softball with his family and friends,” she said.
The Douglas family was on board with the proposal, deciding the proceeds should be used to assist a family in the midst of a cancer journey.
“Honestly, we were just so blessed by the community,” Douglas said in a phone interview. “People just reached out to us. Like crazy helped us when you find yourself in a horrible situation that you didn’t ask for. And so, we just hope to be able to bless and help others that find themselves in the same type of situation that they just didn’t ask for. Just kind of shine light on a bad situation, you know?”
The Lif family established The Choose How You Respond Fund (in memory of Bryan Douglas), through the Emporia Community Foundation to furnish support for cancer patients and their families. Tax-deductible donations can be made at www.emporiacf.org/donate/The-Choose-How-You-Respond-Fund.
“When Bryan was diagnosed, he wrote on a note card, ‘You don’t get to choose your circumstance, but you can choose how you respond to those circumstances,’” Douglas said. “So, the kids and I basically have decided to try to choose to live in a positive manner and just try to help people as much as we possibly can.
“Instead of dwelling on the bad…basically choose to respond in a positive way rather than boo-hum-bug, poor us. We fought everything with grit and grace, and that’s how we’ll represent Bryan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.