A huge amount of money would be exchanged to allow improper favors to be extended.
This scandal ultimately resulted in Congress being able to subpoena the tax records of US citizens.
The bribe resulted in a “no-bid” situation in order to develop oil and gas deposits.
Ultimately, high government officials at the cabinet level would be sent to jail.
The center of this scandal was indeed energy.
The money that was involved in today’s dollars would be in the billions.
The money would be secretly paid via a no-bid situation. The bribe was about $100,000, which in today’s money would be about $1.4 billion. In addition, gifts of about $404,000 or $5,670,000 in today’s dollars were paid for the rights to energy development.
The unbelievable point is that folks actually went to jail for this type of crime back in the 1920s, which is contrary to today’s system of justice. While under President Warren G. Harding’s (a Republican), administration, the Secretary of the Interior, Albert Fall, took a bribe to allow energy development in the “Teapot-dome” Naval Oil Reserve area.
It took eight years to uncover this bribe, but the secretary went to jail over this scandal. Teapot-dome was our largest scandal up to the more current Watergate affair.
Does any of this sound like what is going on with the Biden clan? Even the amounts are familiarly equal to the $1.4 billion that could go to Hunter and the $50,000 monthly salary “gift” that came his way to perform his do-nothing job with his total lack of knowledge about the natural gas industry.
But the huge difference between the Teapot-dome scandal of the 1920s and today is that our government then could indeed send the corrupt to jail.
OK, for those who don’t see the ethical problem here and intend to muddle the corruption question by pointing out that nothing “illegal” was done, I totally agree. I sincerely hope that those who would make such a point not forget about the Democrats outcry for similar situations. There is an outcry until both parties realized that our “pay-to-play” government is largely on the take.
Actions like these completely make our campaign contribution laws trash. It is no different than the Democrats’ outrage with the Trump family conducting Trump Enterprises business.
Do you think that they are conning the public about what is going on? After anyone bribes a family member, that family member can suddenly work for that politician election campaign and be paid whatever crazy salary that they think of.
Let’s give credit to a couple of Democrats who see cons like this taking place all the time. They, in fact, are attempting to make such actions a crime.
How about this con job conducted by both party Presidents? Every one of our last four Presidents’ kids got into Ivy League schools, where the admissions percentages of those who apply are not even 10 percent. Isn’t it wonderful how past Presidents’ gene pool all produce such gifted children.
But let’s do nothing about such cons, as it might bring forward that the hundreds of billions of dollars in university endowments remain tax exempt. And “bribing” politicians by allowing their children to have favors better insures that the billions sitting in university endowments stay tax exempt. Some are so large that no one at those institutions should pay any tuition for decades.
Here’s what a couple ethical Democrats are attempting to enact.
“In the House of Representatives, Democrat Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland has introduced the Government by the People Act, and in the Senate, Democrat Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois has introduced the Fair Elections Now Act.,“ CNN News reported.
These acts don’t have a “tinkers damn” to pass, as it would prohibit the ethically bankrupt “pay-for-play” American system that removes the “people’s interest” from our political system.
Does it seem to you that dealings such as the Biden’s is a con job and that those who point out that nothing illegal is being done is an affront to our founding fathers and their ethical principles?
It sure does to me.
