Emporia State University currently has a Building System Technician vacancy with our University Facilities team located in Emporia, KS. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: Manage and provide upkeep to HVAC equipment, including air handlers, vacuum pumps, compressors, and exhaust fans. Minimum requirements: A combined two years of experience in any of the following building/mechanical trades. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3nN4ejo. A background check and official transcripts are required prior to hire.
Emporia State University is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to any other factors that cannot be considered by law.
