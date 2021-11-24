The Emporia State women’s basketball team will host Bethel at White Auditorium Wednesday, looking to recover from its first loss of the year.
The Hornets (3-1) were overwhelmed by No. 2 Drury 96-68 on Saturday in a game where their two leading scorers – Tre’Zure Jobe and Victoria Price – were held to 11 points and four points respectively. Emporia State also turned the ball over 26 times.
Bethel (2-6), a team out of the NAIA, has lost five in a row, including most recently a 77-59 defeat at the hands of Friends on Tuesday. The Threshers have shot just 31.3% percent from the floor this season, including 22.9% from behind the arc.
Despite the NCAA-NAIA matchup, this game will count as a regular-season tilt for both squads. The two schools met in a regular-season game in 2019, which Emporia State won 114-42.
The Hornets and the Threshers will tip at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Emporia State will then host Peru State on Saturday.
