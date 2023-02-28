COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County Bulldogs met the Marion High School Warriors in round-one 2A Hillsboro sub-state action Monday evening. Chase County prevailed in a close 51-46 battle.
The Warriors were ready to come out and play as they provided a challenging first half for the Bulldog squad.
“Marion shot the ball very well,” said Chase County head coach Cade Witte. “We didn’t feel like we were playing badly in the first half. We just missed some of our looks, and it felt like they didn’t miss.”
Marion was up by 10 points at halftime, 34-24, and carried the lead into the final period, 41-36. But the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 15-5 in the fourth quarter to move on to Thursday.
“The second half, we put some full-court pressure on them and were able to gain some possessions,” Witte said. “Overall, we responded well the second half after being down and kept working the offense and getting the ball inside.”
Pax Vogel led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Teammates Aidan Eidman and Tucker Groh recorded 12 and 11 points, respectively. The Warriors’ Jack Lanning led all scorers with 16 points.
Chase County will face Salina-Sacred Heart High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinal at Hillsboro High School.
BENNINGTON — It wasn’t an ideal way to close out the season for the Northern Heights High School Monday night. The Wildcats lost their sub-state game to Bennington High School 71-21, finishing the season 3-18.
