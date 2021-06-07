Unbound Gravel held six bike races over the weekend, bringing in 2,800 cyclists ranging in age from 11 to 88 and representing 48 states and 28 countries.
The 25-mile, 50-mile, 25-mile juniors and 357-mile XL races began on Friday and were followed by the 100-mile and 200-mile races on Saturday.
We spoke to a handful of the cyclists after they crossed the finish line to hear about their experiences out on the racecourse.
