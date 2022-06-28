Bees, butterflies and other pollinators were the stars of the show during Saturday’s Pollinator Event at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center.
The event, co-hosted by the Emporia Public Library, introduced children to local pollinators and their vital role in our ecosystem.
“This is National Pollinator Week, so we are doing our part to educate people about pollinators and what they can do to support them,” PAROC Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Daphne Mayes said.
Lucy Barrett, age 7, showed off the bee house she made to put in her yard. She was specific about why she wanted to support her local bee population.
“Bees help us grow flowers, we need flowers to make honey and honey is what makes biscuits taste so good,” she explained.
Her sister Cora, age 11, was equally pragmatic about the importance of creating welcoming environments for pollinators.
“I don’t like bugs, but some bugs help us grow food, so I want to support them anyway,” she said.
The program included an educational talk by Mayes as well as specimens to examine under microscopes and craft activities.
Saturday’s event was the latest in a full lineup of science camps, workshops and one-off events for the community in addition to academic research at Emporia State University. Mayes said PAROC has been busy since opening just over a year ago.
“This is such a great space for connecting people to our environment,” she said. “We can go outside and observe, and we can use the classroom space to go deeper with microscopes, the Smartboards and other tools.”
A significant part of the outreach component includes working with local organizations.
“Collaborating with organizations that have overlapping goals allows us to amplify each other,” Mayes said.
Molly Chenault, public service librarian, said that partnering with PAROC for this event was another way to get out and serve the community.
“We are happy to partner with organizations like PAROC to spread awareness of what the library does in the community,” she said. “Today we brought supplies for the bee houses plus books about pollinators and gardens that people can check out. Sometimes people can’t get to the library, so we bring the library to them.”
PAROC and EPL will partner again on July 13 for a hands-on workshop on Gyotaku, or fish prints, in conjunction with the library’s ocean-themed summer reading program.
For more information about PAROC, visit esuparoc.com.
For more information about library events, visit emporialibrary.org and click on the Adult or Youth tabs.
