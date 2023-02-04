Motivational speaker Jeffrey W. Young — aka Backpack Jeff — presented to students at Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University this week, teaching students how to love themselves first.

Young — a motivational speaker, spoken word artist and conflict resolution specialist — focused on carrying too much, walking students through how to put their best interests in front of them instead of letting unnecessary baggage weigh them down.

