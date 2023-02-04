Motivational speaker Jeffrey W. Young — aka Backpack Jeff — presented to students at Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University this week, teaching students how to love themselves first.
Young — a motivational speaker, spoken word artist and conflict resolution specialist — focused on carrying too much, walking students through how to put their best interests in front of them instead of letting unnecessary baggage weigh them down.
“It really came from experience and me carrying too much in my life and realizing how much that weighed on me and prevented me from being able to achieve the things I wanted to achieve because I carried so much,” he said.
To Young, everyone’s lives already comes with misfortunes and there is no need to add to the things we already have to carry.
“It’s like adding insult to injury when you add on to the things that are already going to happen to you,” Young said.
His background in motivational speaking was inspired by his own experiences in college — and of being spread too thin.
“I was a full-time student, two-sport athlete and worked three jobs to put myself through school,” he said.
At least three times a week, Young said he would wake up at 4:30 a.m., walk three miles to work and work an eight-hour shift. He would then walk home before attending classes and practice, work a second job and complete homework until around midnight.
“That was my life for two years,” he said. “I started listening to speakers and I started to hear their stories and it really made me say, ‘I have a story like that and I could impact people that same exact way.’”
The lessons are especially important for college students, who often have similar struggles to Young’s.
“This is the message that is going to help them continue to advance in their collegiate careers and then also help provide guidance as they exit their college careers and graduate,” he said. “... If you think that college is scary, get out of college. That’s even more scary because it’s like, ‘What do I do now?’ The majority of college students are not fortunate enough to have a job in their field right after they graduate, so these different messages that I speak about will help them during those times to find clarity.”
Young said spoken world can be a powerful tool to help work through feelings, and one he has used to help understand his own life.
“Even just yesterday, speaking at Flint Hills Technical College, having one of the students literally cry while I’m up there and performing because I’m talking about all of the baggage that I have had in my life in terms of self-doubt, self-defeat, not loving what I saw when I looked at myself in the mirror, until eventually, I started to embrace those things,” Young shared.
One of the biggest lessons Young wanted ESU and FHTC students to take away from his presentation was to start with self-love.
“You have to start with loving yourself. Nothing works without you loving yourself and doing a self-assessment first,” Young said. “Your body reacts exactly how the mind tells it to and if you can get it in your mind and convince yourself that you are worthy enough, that you are good enough, that you deserve the things that you want in this world, your body will begin to respond to those things.”
Young’s love of motivational speaking began very early in his own career, falling in love with how putting his feelings into words could help inspire others.
“My mom and others call it ‘the gift of gab,’” he said with a laugh.
His lessons to individuals in pivotal times of their lives extend even to his own name.
“Backpack Jeff essentially is, anytime I go out and speak, I always get nervous, I always have anxiety. As many times as I have done it, as many times as I perform I always get nervous. And so in my backpack, I always keep pictures of people that I love, poets, speakers, books that I’ve read and so when I’m on stage and I’m performing in front of people and speaking in front of people, it’s not just me,” he said.
Young said, for the audience members, he wanted to deposit something into their metaphorical backpack.
“I give tangible steps on what you can do at any point in your life that can help you, that you can walk away with,” he said.
