The state’s first upper-story Housing Incentive District project is nearing completion, and it’s located right here in Emporia.
The Baldwin Motor Company Lofts, located at 714-718 Commercial St., have been under construction for a year after receiving a green light from the Emporia City Commission in Sept. 2021. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn are overseeing the completion of 10 loft apartments at the building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
The units are expected to be move-in ready in the middle of November.
“For our ownership group, obviously we’re really excited,” Sauder said. “The construction has been ongoing for almost a year now. Right after demolition work, we started on the plans.”
According to the Kansas Department of Commerce website, RHID funds are generated from the increase in property taxes that come as a result of improvements made to a property by the developer and can last for 25 years. Until last year, upper-story housing developments did not qualify under the RHID program. In July 2021, Kansas legislature expanded the program to include central business districts.
Sauder said they knew going into it, the project would be a process with “the usual” challenges that come with construction to overcome.
“Workforce availability, supply chain interruptions, making sure we met the Kansas Historical Society requirements,” he said. “It’s been a process. For Kristi and I, we’re really excited because this has been about a five-year process from when we first purchased the building.”
Mohn said it was apparent a housing shortage was coming, even in 2017. The number of vacancies existing in upperstory levels of downtown buildings made it a profitable idea to explore. That, combined with Sauder’s work on the Hidden Vistas development in northwest Emporia, made future RHID projects an easy progression.
“It was kind of a natural fit for us to take that and bring something downtown,” she said.
The Baldwin Motor Company opened in 1934. A freight elevator large enough to hold a car was located in the back of the building, which allowed the dealership to show cars on every floor. The elevator shaft was still present in the building, Mohn said, and now is being converted to a modern passenger elevator. A new wide staircase has been built in the rear of the building as well, giving residents private access to the second story.
The basement is currently being redone to include climate-controlled storage options for tenants. Sauder said the storage will be offered for an additional fee.
Mohn said they wanted to pay homage to the history of the building, which both she and Sauder described as “a fortress.” So, the Baldwin Motor Company Lofts came to be.
“It’s a tip of the hat to the history of the building,” she said. “I think most people don’t realize that this building literally had cars on all three floors. That in and of itself is pretty cool. You can feel it when you’re in the building. Nothing moves. It’s the sturdiest building.”
“This might be the best building in Lyon County, and that’s not an exaggeration,” Sauder added. “It’s a fortress.”
Sauder said the notion of living downtown has evolved over the year.
“When we opened up our office 11 years ago downtown, I started to realize how many people actually spend their days downtown,” he said. “Adding housing into the spaces that weren’t being utilized seemed like a natural fit.”
Sauder said it was a “learning curve” to get people to understand the need for and value of upperstory living.
“It’s a learning curve for investors to understand the desire of people who want to live downtown,” he said. “Typically speaking, we’re pretty conservative as far as a community and our housing wants — the notion of a house and a yard and that sort of thing. This is really the opposite of that, so it just took time to plant the seeds and water them and start with it.”
The apartments have an industrial feel to them, with high, exposed ceilings and visible ductwork. Mohn said it felt appropriate to leave those elements exposed, rather than covering them up.
“I think it goes with the total vibe of living downtown,” she said. “It’s a little more industrial or commercial, and really, from an environmental standpoint, there’s nothing wrong with them. Why use the resources to cover them up when it’s got its own look and feel?”
Sauder said there’s a lot of demand for loft-style housing in the downtown area. In fact, of the 10 units currently under construction, five were already pre-leased. Units include two studios, three one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment.
All units come with appliances including a stacked washer and dryer, stove, microwave and refridgerator. Units are also pet friendly, which is not typical when it comes to Emporia’s downtown living options.
Sauder said response to the lofts has been positive, with about 60% of people who have toured the space so far asking for an application. Those who haven’t typically needed something sooner.
Mohn said there are a number of resources available to see more developments like this in Emporia. She and Sauder already have their sights on bringing upperstory living spaces to 417 Commercial St.
“If anyone is thinking they want to see a project like this take place, we have a ton of resources with Emporia Main Street,” Mohn said.
Sauder added that their ownership group is also available to help others make projects happen.
“We can work with other groups that are interested in similar investments and don’t know where to start, we can help guide them,” he said.
More information about the Baldwin Motor Company Lofts can be found online at https://ergrent.com/baldwin-motor-company-lofts.
