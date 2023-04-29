340428214_3416265542024779_5487417477463185404_n.jpg

Niko Sims, left, and Savana Reed-Valizan, right, in the ESU Debate room.

 Courtesy ESU Debate

Emporia State University’s debaters have wrapped up a successful season — ending almost 150 years of collegiate debate in Emporia.

The Emporia State University Debate program was founded in 1876, only 13 years after the university itself. During its century and a half, the team has won three national championships — accounting for half of ESU’s national titles — including the 1993 and 2013 Cross Examination Debate Association championships and the 2013 National Debate Tournament. It has also won countless other awards and come close to winning more national championships in the past, including this year.

