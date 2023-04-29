Emporia State University’s debaters have wrapped up a successful season — ending almost 150 years of collegiate debate in Emporia.
The Emporia State University Debate program was founded in 1876, only 13 years after the university itself. During its century and a half, the team has won three national championships — accounting for half of ESU’s national titles — including the 1993 and 2013 Cross Examination Debate Association championships and the 2013 National Debate Tournament. It has also won countless other awards and come close to winning more national championships in the past, including this year.
In its final season, debaters Niko Sims and Savana Reed-Valizan reached the Final Four at the CEDA National Championship Tournament and were both named All-Americans. Lyros Cabrera, Brett Krambeer and Reed-Valizan were also recognized as National Debate Scholars and Professor and Director of Debate Chris Loghry was honored as Brownlee Coach of the Year.
However, the success is bittersweet for Loghry and his four-person team, as it marks the last year of debate — following the program’s discontinuance as part of the university’s Workforce Management Framework.
Loghry, who attended ESU as an undergraduate and debated on the team, came back to ESU seven years ago to be the director of debate. In September 2022, Loghry received the news that he was one of the 33 faculty members terminated under the framework — and the debate program along with him.
Loghry has accepted a new position as an assistant professor and debate coach at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, a chapter he is excited about, despite the circumstances.
However, even as he moves on, Loghry said the ESU debate team is still awaiting a response from the university on why the organization was cut — instead of relying on speculation.
“They claim to have used some sort of objective metric to make these decisions about programs to divest and reinvest, but the fact is, we don’t know what those metrics are, we don’t know what any of that decision making looked like,” Loghry said. “... They didn’t view debate as something that drove enrollment, or something that student’s wanted or something that made student’s better situated to get jobs. I think all of those things are false.”
For sophomore Reed-Valizan, the end of the program marks a new beginning for her, as she plans to transfer to Wichita State University in the fall.
“I’ve kind of gotten over the missing debate part of it, which was, of course, my first thought,” Reed-Valizan said. “.… but I reckoned that with transferring and it’s been difficult. I’m very attached to a lot of the aspects of debate here at ESU.”
Reed-Valizan first got into debate after watching a varsity competition, in which debaters argue at increased speech times, and was coached by Kelly Thompson, an alumni of the program and current Speech and Debate Director at Lawrence Free State High School
“The first debate I was ever able to watch was one I was not able to comprehend,” Reed-Valizan said. “I was fascinated by it.”
While hearing of the end of ESU debate was depressing for her, Reed-Valizan said she will still participate in debate as she works towards a degree in history and international studies at WSU.
“I’m going to see everyone still, because we are still going to be going to debate tournaments, so I’ve comforted myself,” she added. “It might be different in a couple of weeks when it’s real, but it’s not real right now.”
To her, debate has served as a networking opportunity with universities and professors across the county.
“We debate with schools like Harvard, the University of Kansas, Binghamton, Wake Forest and all of that networking and communication builds a lot of really good relationships that can be extremely helpful at getting individuals jobs at high-ranking institutions or things like grad school or just job proper,” she said.
For Sims, an ESU senior, debate has been a highly successful endeavor, attending the NDT and CEDA three times by the end of his undergraduate career. In May, he will graduate with his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and will be attending graduate school in Wyoming, where he will teach as a graduate assistant for the debate team.
For Sims, debate was invaluable as be applied to jobs and graduate school.
“For those jobs I applied to, I had to engage in a lot of extemporaneous speaking. I had to think on the fly, do a lot of critical thinking very quickly, and process a lot of information that would take a long time for a lot of people and figure out the best way to respond,” Sims said. “I think debate really prepared me to be able to take in information and comprehend it in my own way and be able to express it in a way that is semi-coherent.”
“I’ve learned great research skills, a lot of techniques for engaging different people,” he added. “I think those are skills you could pick up but not in the same way that you do by debating.”
As the debate team looks on to a new future, Loghry said he cannot overstate how proud he is of the team’s final accomplishments.
“Savana and Niko being in the Final Four in the CEDA National Championship is historic,” he said.“It’s an incredible accomplishment in the face of extreme adversity and a feat that hasn’t been achieved by this program in 10 years. The last time we were in the Final Four is the year that we won the tournament in 2013. … There are only 30 All-Americans each year and we had two of them.”
“The success of our students on the debate team cannot be overstated.”
