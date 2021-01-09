After nearly 28 years spent building Emporia’s resumé as a tourist destination, Susan Rathke has announced her retirement as the Director of the Emporia Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, effective Jan. 29.
In her role as director, a post she has held for six years, Rathke has overseen the efforts of the CVB, which she described as “the marketing arm of the city.”
“We’re the visitor center,” she said. “This is where [visitors] come for maps and guides and information of every sort.”
In addition to providing educational materials for people coming from out of town, Rathke has worked with the IM Design Group to identify what Emporia has to offer and advertise to attract visitors.
“They (IM Design Group) work with us to promote Emporia and come up with creative ideas, ways to market,” she said. “They’ve … worked with us on research to see what the trends are. What draws people to Emporia? What’s our best direction? Who are the people who want to come here and [what are] the ways to get their attention and keep their attention?”
Shawn Honea, co-owner of the IM Design Group, has worked with Rathke since the company’s inception in 2002 and said that she has been a delight to know.
“She’s been an absolute blast to work with,” he said. “She’s such a very fun person to work with and have drinks with afterward. She’s always willing to have a drink there at the pub once in a while. A great person. It’s easy to work for someone when you can be friends with them. …
“The nice thing is that Susan’s been there a long time, had a lot of great ideas that we’ve come up with together, done a lot of great things. But it’s fun to be able to see her be able to retire and it’ll be fun to have somebody new come in that we can start developing new ideas with.”
Rathke, a native of Kansas City, Kan., came to Emporia in 1973 to attend Emporia State University, where she earned her degree in general recreation and “loved all four years.” After graduation, she worked in banking for 16 years.
While she enjoyed that line of work, she said she became tired of being told “you have to reapply for your job because our (the bank’s) name is changing” and decided to move on.
“This opening happened to work at the Chamber and CVB and I got that,” she said.
However, that opening, which she accepted in 1993, was not for the job she has now.
“I was first the administrative assistant to our director and we were two people down at 5th and Commercial, where Symmonds and Symmonds is,” she said.
The CVB moved into its current location in 1996 and shortly thereafter Rathke took on the newly created position of sales coordinator.
“I worked with meeting people having meetings and events, helping them find locations to have their events, providing them with our free visitor materials and sometimes a support grant to encourage a group to have a meeting in Emporia, bringing us conventions,” she said.
Rathke became the director of the CVB in 2014, a job which she has loved.
“Getting to know Emporia has been the greatest,” she said. “You can go and do a job anywhere and that’s it. You do it, you go home. But you need to get involved in a community and enjoy it as much as you can, so that’s what I do.”
Rathke said her proudest accomplishment in her time with the CVB has been growing Emporia’s reputation as a destination for cycling and disc golf enthusiasts.
“Everybody wants to be like Emporia,” she said. “So many towns that are bigger than us, that are bigger than Emporia, want to be like we are. ‘What are you doing? Can we get that race? Does that move around? Why is disc golf so great there? What are you doing that makes it so fabulous?’”
The focus of the CVB’s outreach efforts has been people from out of town who would be drawn in by the recreational activities Emporia has to offer.
“They are our market,” Rathke said. “They are the people who want to come here, not just for those events, but to do those things year-round, and year-round means they’re going to stay overnight, and overnight means more transient guest tax, and that’s the bottom line.”
Even though Rathke is effusive in her excitement about her work, she said that she knew that now was the right time to retire.
“I’ve been having some setbacks with surgical, some hip replacement, stuff like that, and tried to get it all wrapped up in ‘20, but it hasn’t yet,” she said. “But I’m fine. I just want to keep getting better and stronger so that I can retire and enjoy.”
Rathke’s husband, Edward, has been retired for several years now, and Rathke said that the two are ready to go on adventures together.
“We love the Flint Hills,” she said. “We go for a ride every weekend, at least once or twice, and just enjoy scenery and wildlife. … We do want to travel and do some camping. I grew up with camping and [Edward] didn’t, so there’s a lot of places that I’ve been that he hasn’t been, so we want to do that.”
While the Rathkes look forward to traveling, there is still a great deal that will keep them around the area.
“We have children here with grandchildren, so we’ll get to see them whenever we want, so that’s great,” she said. “We’ve got it really good and it’s just time.”
Jeanine McKenna, president and CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, has worked with Rathke for 20 years and has gotten to know her very well during that time.
“She just has a great, bubbly personality,” McKenna said. “She definitely has a love for the community and a passion for the job that she’s had for the past 27 years, and that’s going to be missed.”
Even though she will no longer be directing the CVB, Rathke believes that its mission will continue to be advanced without her.
“I think it’ll be good for some new leadership and to just carry on what we want to do and keep Emporia at the top of the list for destinations for all the great things we’re known for,” she said.
McKenna said there is a succession plan that will be followed to replace Rathke and that she will meet with the Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board, and the Assistant City Manager this week to solidify the search committee’s objectives.
“What is it that we’re wanting to have in a new director?” McKenna said. “What are the steps that we’re going to take? What are the responsibilities of the search committee? Who are the other key stakeholders that we need to include. Those are the basic various steps in moving forward.”
McKenna said she was uncertain when they expected to have a new director hired, but said she hoped that progress would be made in the next couple months,
“By the time we put together and advertise, my guess is we’ll start interviewing probably in the first part of February, but it is a guess,” she said.
