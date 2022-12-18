Make it three in a row for Emporia State over Northwest Missouri.
The 22nd-ranked Hornets took down the two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Bearcats, 74-65, at White Auditorium on Saturday night.
“They were happy with getting the win and they executed well enough to do it,” head coach Craig Doty said. “But at the same time, we have to see the big picture. We hope to see them four times this year, so there’s a lot more to be done. We don’t need to get too high and need to turn around in two days to play Missouri Western. There’s a level of elation, but there can’t be a level of satisfaction.”
Northwest made its first five shots from the field and went on an 8-1 run to take an early 13-6 lead. Alijah Comithier then scored seven in a row to tie the game at 13. Back-to-back Bennett Stirtz three-pointers gave Northwest a 21-15 lead, but Owen Long answered with two threes of his own to tie the game at 21 just over two minutes later.
“Owen Long was hitting shots that aren’t necessarily good shots, but you got to give freedom to guys like Owen to be able to make those shot selections,” Doty said. “He kind of put us on his shoulders to lead us back.”
The teams would continue to go back and forth and were tied at 31 at halftime, with Long connecting on five 3-pointers in the first half to lead Emporia State with 15 points.
The back-and-forth play would continue into the second half, with neither team getting more than a three-point lead for the first 10 minutes. But Sam Baker gave Emporia State the lead for good with a three-pointer as part of a 9-0 run to take a 49-42 lead with 9:06 to play.
Long led all scorers with an Emporia State career-high 29 points and was 6-of-8 from beyond the three-point line. He was joined in double figures by Comithier with 19 points.
“Some games you’re going to be feeling it and some games you’re not,” Long said. “Today in shootaround, my body felt good and it just sort of felt like I was going to have a good shooting day.”
The matchup was the first top 25 battle in White Auditorium since 2007 and the first time Emporia State defeated the No. 1 school in the nation at home. All that being true, Doty made sure it was known that he has nothing but respect for Northwest Missouri.
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Doty said. “They’re 3-0 in their last three national championship games for a reason. The title runs through Maryville, Missouri and we’re just going to keep working every single day.”
Emporia State (9-1, 3-1 MIAA) will conclude its schedule going into Christmas break on Monday when it hosts Missouri Western. Tip-off at White Auditorium is set for 3:30 p.m. Doty wants to make sure his guys turn the page quickly and are focused on their next opponent.
“Don’t let up,” Doty said. “We got to stay focused and locked in. This was a good win but it’s got to be on to the next one. If they want to celebrate, they’re going to have seven days over Christmas break to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.