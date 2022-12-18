Kaden Evans

Kaden Evans dribbles before a layup in No. 22 Emporia State's win over No. 1 Northwest Missouri on Saturday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Make it three in a row for Emporia State over Northwest Missouri.

The 22nd-ranked Hornets took down the two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Bearcats, 74-65, at White Auditorium on Saturday night.

