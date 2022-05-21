BURLINGTON — Friday’s Regional 23 track and field meet comprised a number of quality performances by area athletes.
Madison High School’s quadruple-threat Bryson Turner easily won four events, while teammate Casey Helm’s victories in the shot put and discus were formalities. Lebo High School’s Jonas Konrade set a personal record in the javelin, throwing 153-9.
Lebo throwers Heather Sonsteng and Brooklyn Jones showed out well, Sonsteng winning the discus and shot put, and Jones finishing first in the javelin. Jones is one of the top javelin throwers in the state.
A couple of performances by non-area athletes were noteworthy. Oxford High School sprinter Makhila Maupin raced to a 12.82 victory in the girls 100 meters, and Keiondra Smith of Caldwell High School ran a first-place time of 41.06 in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
Lebo was the team champion on the girls’ side, and Madison placed second in the boys’ meet.
The state track and field championships will be held next week (May 27-28) at Wichita State University.
Girls results-
High jump
1, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 5-0. 2, Lakelyn Love, Argonia, 5-0. 5, Jalynn Weakley, Madison, 4-8.
Pole vault
1, Abby Peek, Lebo, 8-6. 2, Audry Peek, Lebo, 8-6
Long jump
7, Abby Peek, Lebo, 14-7. 11, Judy Luthi, Madison, 14-0 3/4, PR. 13, Rowdie Watts, Hamilton, 13-11 1/4.
Triple jump
2, Addie Scheve, Olpe, 32-9. 8, Luthi, Madison, 29-6 3/4, PR. 9. Lucie Celte, Madison, 29-3.
Discus throw
1, Heather Sonsteng, Lebo, 117-7, State Top 50. 2, Brianna Sapp, Hartford, 100-3. 3, Katie Ott, Lebo, 98-7. 6, Hana Cole, Olpe, 91-1, PR. 12, Elizabeth Buchman, Madison, 85-11. 14, Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 79-1, PR.
Javelin
1, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 127-10, State Top 25. 8, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 98-7. 11, Weakley, Madison, 90-5. 14, Brooke Gaines, Madison, 83-8, PR. 17, Jenna Smith, Olpe, 74-8.
Shot put
1, Sonsteng, Lebo, 33-10. 2, Freund, Hamilton, 33-5 1/2, PR. 3, Sapp. Hartford, 33-5. 10, Buchmann, Madison, 30-2 1/4. 11, Ott, Lebo, 30-0 1/2, PR. 15, Avery House, Hartford, 27-0 1/2.
4x100-meter relay
2, Olpe (Scheve-Aubren Marriott-Josie Orear-Jade Smith), 53.25.
4x800-meter relay
3, Hartford(Lexi Geisken-Mears-Windle-Emma Westhoff-Chloe Geisken-Mears.), 12:50.62.
100-meter hurdles
3, Abby Peek, Lebo, 17.47, PR.
100 meters
1, Makhila Maupin, Oxford, 12.82. 6, Jones, Lebo, 13.58.
1600 meters
1, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:10.34, PR. 6, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 6:40.02.
400 meters
4, Jones, Lebo, 64.48, PR. 5, Abigail Jones, Lebo, 65.15. 6, Scheve, Olpe, 66.98, PR. 8, Marriott, Olpe, 69.64, PR.
800 meters
3, Gracie Scheve, Olpe, 2:45.38, PR. 6, L.Geisken-Mears, Hartford, 2:55.99, PR.
200 meters
2, Orear, Olpe, 27.34, PR. 6, Smith, Olpe, 28.38, PR. 8, Weasley, Madison, 28.84, PR.
3200 meters
2, Hudson, Madison, 13:53.94, PR.
4x400-meter relay
1, Waverly (Anna Matthews-Serenity Lockwood-Josie Romig-Chloe Meehan), 4:35.04.
2, Lebo (Keira Ferguson-Saige Hadley-A.Jones-B.Jones), 4:35.61.
Boys results-
Pole vault
1, Kyle Reese, Lebo, 12-0. 3, Corey Reese, Lebo, 10-0. 7, Gannon Pyle, Madison, 9-0.
Long jump
1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 22-8 1/4, State Top 25. 20, Trade Torrens, Hartford, 14-7 1/4.
Triple jump
1, Turner, Madison, 44-11 1/2. 5, Landon Grimmett, Lebo, 39-6. 16, Colton Isch, Madison, 34-9 3/4.
Discus throw
1, Casey Helm, Madison, 190-4, USA Top 25, State Top 10. 3, Tyler Stuck, Hartford, 139-0. 4, Brayden Weiss, Olpe, 129-8. 5, Dew Stutesman, Hamilton, 126-11. 6, Austin Bailey, Lebo, 122-9. 16, Zach Oswald, Lebo, 97-1. 19, Patrick Bolinger, Madison, 83-2. 20, Triatian Roach, Hartford, 80-3.
Javelin
1, Jonas Konrade, Lebo, 153-9, PR. 6, Trace Dannels, Hamilton, 138-3. 8, Bailey, Lebo, 128-4.
9, Hayden Helm, Madison, 124-5. 16, Torrens, Hartford, 115-1. 19, Isch, Madison 102-4.
20, Draven Stokes, Hartford, 101-4.
Shot put
1, Helm, Madison, 57-5, State Top 10. 3, Stutesman, Hamilton, 44-9. 4, Weiss, Olpe, 44-1, PR. 6, Bailey, Lebo, 42-3. 8, Kevin Heineken, Madison, 39-7 3/4, PR. 10, Stuck, Hartford, 38-4 1/2. 13, Torrens, Hartford, 36-7. 14, Oswald, Lebo, 36-1 1/4.
4x100-meter relay
4, Madison (H.Helm-Lane Darbro-Cade Hulburt-Ethan Hall), 48.23.
4x800-meter relay
2, Olpe (Jed Cole-Connor Kueser-Andon Temeyer-Darren Heins), 9:12.20. 3, Lebo (Luke Davies-Caleb Durst-Kord Kiefer-Colin Whalen), 9:19.40.
110-meter hurdles
6. Darbro, Madison, 17.69. 7, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 20.51.
100 meters
1, Turner, Madison, 11.05.
1600 meters
4, Cleveland, Hartford, 5:06.98. 5, Whalen, Lebo, 5:08.52.
400 meters
2, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 54.23, PR. 5, Cole, Olpe, 55.03, PR. 13, H.Helm, Madison, 60.66, PR.
300-meter hurdles
1, Keiondra Smith, Caldwell, 41.06, State Top 50. 3, Darbro, Madison, 43.35, PR. 4, Kueser, Olpe, 43.90, PR. Davies, Lebo, 46.69, PR.
800 meters
1, Heins, Olpe, 2:06.52, PR. Dannels, Hamilton, 2:23.34.
200 meters
1, Turner, Madison, 22.40, State Top 50.
3200 meters
1, Durst, Lebo, 11:10.51, PR. 3, Cleveland, Hartford, 11:26.74, PR.
4x400-meter relay
4, Olpe (Cole-Kueser-Temeyer-Heins), 3:49.57.
PR-personal record; italicized text indicates notable performance by a non-area athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.