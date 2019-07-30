With a growing need for qualified child care providers in Lyon County, the Flint Hills Community Health Center will offer a free orientation for anyone interested in opening a home-based daycare at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the health center.
Child Care Licensing Department Head Jamie Roberts said the program — which normally comes with a $15 fee — is designed to help people learn what they need to do in order to start their own daycare. The discussion will include information about upfront costs and payment schedules, licensing requirements and assistance during the application process.
“Orientation is required for all new providers,” she said. “Once they come to orientation, it’s a lot of information all at once. During that time, we’ll give you all of the information you need as far as training you need to do, paperwork you have to complete, the regulations, and then from there, you’re free to start the application process in the state.”
Roberts said now is a great time to open a home day care because there is a great need in the community. Currently, there are 52 licensed home day care providers in Emporia, and six of those are in the process of shutting down.
“We have lost quite a few providers over the last several years,” she said. “About two years ago we had 67 providers, so that’s down. By the time my six that are going through the closing process now close down, we’ll be down almost 20 providers in the last two years. That’s a lot.”
Roberts said on top of patience and a willingness to work with children, there are some basic qualifications applicants must meet in order to open a day care. Applicants must be at least 18 or older and have a high school diploma or GED. They must also be able to pass a background check.
“You don’t have to be the world’s best at paperwork — we’ll help you through all of that,” she said. “Those are all things that we’re here to help support and help new providers work through as they get their business running.”
FHCHC Marketing Manager Verlin Conkle said the required fingerprints for the background checks are offered at FHCHC as well.
“We have the equipment set up so we can provide that fingerprinting for child care providers, or anyone else in the community,” he said.
Appointments need to be made for fingerprinting, by calling the Environmental Health department at 342-4864.
Roberts said a provider can begin offering day care services as soon as they receive their temporary permit, which can take up to 90 days to receive. A regular license will be issued after a home inspection is completed, which looks for or documents any environmental hazards, sharp objects or weapons that may be in the home. She said it is important for all weapons to be secured and locked to keep them out of children’s hands.
“We ask questions about the things that we’re not there for,” she said. “We ask questions about what nap time is like, what does it look like, how do you do it, what are they sleeping on and where are you? We talk about meal times and what did you serve yesterday?”
Roberts said the assistance with starting a day care does not end there. New providers are also eligible for a $250 grant to help them purchase safety equipment.
“Lyon County has a grant through the Emporia Community Foundation where new applicants can get up to $250 for health and safety equipment,” Roberts said. “Once they have actually applied for a license, then they fill out a form that we have and they can choose the kinds of things that they want.”
Those items can be any sort of baby-proofing or safe-sleep equipment such as portable cribs, nap mats, cots, child safety locks or outlet covers.
“Whatever health and safety equipment they need to get their day care up and running, they can get up to $250 worth of that equipment,” Roberts said. “That’s pretty exciting, because that does not exist in most other counties. We’re very excited to have that partnership.”
Roberts said FHCHC can also provide information about food programs for home-based day cares, where food costs can be reimbursed per meal or snack.
“It’s a set rate based on the free-and-reduced lunch rate in your area,” she said. “Those vary a little bit year to year, but there is a reimbursement to help offset one of the biggest ongoing costs, which is food. We also talk about the food program and what a great asset that is as well.”
Anyone with questions about the upcoming orientation can visit www.flinthillshealth.org or call Roberts at 342-4864.
